APM Body of Knowledge editor for 2025 edition announced

The Association for Project Management (APM) has announced that Professor Carl Gavin has been appointed editor of the APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, which will launch in 2025.

Carl brings over 35 years’ experience in project management. He has directed and managed large-scale projects for a diverse range of businesses and public sector organisations.

He is currently a Professor of Project Management at Alliance Manchester Business School (AMBS), University of Manchester, and is a director of several bespoke executive education programmes on project management, project leadership and project sponsorship for organisations delivering complex projects, including AWE, BAE Systems, BP and the National Trust.

Carl said:

“I’m delighted to be named as editor and am very mindful of the responsibility of the role. The APM Body of Knowledge is widely respected title within the project community, and I aim to build on the good work of the previous editions. The guiding philosophy, based on consultation with APM members and interested project professionals, will be one of evolution rather than revolution. I look forward to hearing everyone’s views.”

Scott Walkinshaw, APM’s Head of Knowledge, who is leading the review, said:

“Project management is a profession that is constantly evolving and innovating and our aim for the next edition is to reflect this by building on the success of the current edition. “The opportunity to review the Body of Knowledge on a regular five-year cycle allows us to maintain accepted good practice and bring the next edition up to date with current thinking in areas including agility, leadership and project data amongst others. As always, we will be looking for input, experience and ideas from across the profession to support Professor Gavin and his editorial team in creating the eighth edition as an invaluable support for the whole profession.”

Carl and his editorial team will produce a resource that is informed by advances across the profession.

Starting in July, project professionals and anyone interested in the successful delivery of projects will be asked to take part in a consultation process that will form an essential part of the creation of the eighth edition and will welcome views from everyone who is part of the project management community.

Individuals and corporate organisations are therefore urged to get involved to ensure that the eighth edition is as reflective of the needs of the project profession as possible.

The APM Body of Knowledge is APM’s comprehensive source of knowledge within the project management profession. You can find out more about the current edition here.