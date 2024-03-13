APM Channel Islands Celebrates Successful Jersey community gathering

The Association for Project Management (APM) Channel Islands Branch is thrilled to report the success of its inaugural Jersey community gathering since becoming a full APM Branch, held on 8 February 2024, at Prosperity 24.7, Millais House Castle Quay. This landmark event marked a significant milestone in the APM's efforts to foster a vibrant project management community across the Channel Islands.

With a turnout of 68 attendees, the event brought together a diverse group of project professionals, ranging from seasoned experts to those just embarking on their project management journey. The gathering was an indication of the growing interest and enthusiasm for project management within the Channel Islands, reflecting the APM's commitment to advancing the profession.

The evening was highlighted by a keynote speech from Adam Boddison, the CEO of APM, who shared insightful updates on the latest developments and initiatives from the APM. His address underscored the importance of membership and the value of becoming chartered, highlighting the path for professionals aiming to enhance their careers in project management.

Ed Mason-Smith, Chair of the APM Channel Islands, and the 2023 Chartered Project Manager of the Year, then gave the local view. He introduced the newly formed branch committee, outlined the branch's objectives and plans for the future, and invited feedback and suggestions from the attendees.

The event also offered attendees the opportunity to engage directly with APM representatives and volunteers, building the open dialogue between the APM and its members.

A networking session with refreshments allowed attendees to mingle, exchange ideas, and build connections within the project community. This part of the evening was particularly well-received, with participants appreciating the chance to meet peers, APM representatives and volunteers to discuss the professions and its opportunities.

Feedback from the event has been very positive, with attendees praising the quality of the presentations, the opportunity for networking and engagement, and the overall organisation of the gathering. The success of the Jersey community gathering has laid a solid foundation for future events, with the APM Channel Islands Branch committed to hosting more gatherings in the coming months to continue supporting and developing the project management profession locally.

The APM Channel Islands Branch extends its heartfelt thanks to all who attended and contributed to the success of the Jersey community gathering. We look forward to welcoming even more project professionals at our future events, as we continue to work towards our vision of a world where all projects succeed, with project management recognised as a vital skill for all.