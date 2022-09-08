APM Community: APM’s online forum reaches 5,000 activated members

APM Community – the online platform that connects Association for Project Management (APM) members from around the world – has achieved a major milestone of 5,000 activated users.

Designed to support faster, focused conservations among project professionals, APM Community is an online hub to facilitate guidance, modern-thinking and provide insights amongst other project professionals. It enables specialist groups to be built around topics of interest, to facilitate conversations on specific subjects. Members can join discussion groups and forums, explore the interactive map to find new connections and receive latest news on upcoming events.

Debbie Bird, APM’s Online Community Manager, said she is pleased to see the platform fulfilling its purpose of connecting project practitioners. She recently said:

“I’m delighted to see how much it’s grown. It’s fantastic to see that interest in our online community has reached 5,000 activated members. “Members have been talking about APM Community at events and online. This, alongside the success of the APM Mentoring Programme, which is facilitated by APM Community, has really helped to propel the number of members logging on. Members are engaged in reading what other people are thinking and each person can truly gain a different value from using the platform. More importantly it’s about connecting with each other in a project management safe space. “In the future, we plan to launch the APM Community mobile app, which will allow members to see activity on the community by way of app notifications.”

APM Community is designed exclusively for APM members, to support their personal and career development. Log in to connect with other APM members around the world. For access assistance, or for further information, contact community@apm.org.uk.