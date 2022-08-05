APM Greater Bay Area Branch Awards 2022

APM Greater Bay Area (GBA) Branch (previously Hong Kong Branch) has announced the winners of the Branch's first Branch Awards via the Smart Risk Management webinar on 3 August 2022.

We would like to congratulate the two winners and thank all the candidates for their participation in this event.

Winners

Student of the Year: PUN, Suk-ying, Elaine

Emerging Professional: Ronan O’Byrne





GBA Branch will continue to service all project management professionals in the area (Greater Bay Area including Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau).

Please feel free to contact us and join our upcoming activities and webinars.

Jim Pippin

Chairman