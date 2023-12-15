APM holds first event in Ireland to support all project professionals

Association for Project Management (APM) held its first ever international event in the Republic of Ireland; ‘Building a World-Class Project Profession in Ireland: Challenges and Opportunities’.

Project professionals from ranging sectors attended the event in Dublin on 29 November, presenting their ideas on the future of project management. Other topics discussed included how APM and Ireland’s Government can support one another to help projects succeed in the country, including the resources available – such as APM training and qualifications through chartership – and progressing the awareness of the project profession in Ireland.

APM has previously received feedback on the importance of developing project management in Ireland and the increasing need for professionalisation and career progression opportunities. This led to APM hosting the event, to provide support for existing and future project professionals.

APM Chief Executive, Professor Adam Boddison OBE was joined by Carilyn Burman, Director of Membership and Business Development, Marcus Pathan, Senior International Business Development Manager and Michael Thomas, Business Development Coordinator. They had the opportunity to connect with attendees, while delegates were able to hear from industry experts, discover new opportunities for professional development, learn about APM and the significance of chartership for successful project delivery.

Prof Boddison welcomed attendees during the opening presentation. He discussed the significance of Project Ireland 2040 which is the Government’s overarching strategy to build a more resilient and sustainable future. He also provided his insight on projectification of the workforce, the challenges and opportunities, and the project management skills necessary for the initiative. Attendees also participated in an interactive Q&A panel discussion on the Irish government’s October budget announcement and the implication this has for project managers. Experts on the panel included Chartered Project Professionals (ChPP), Registered Project Professionals (RPP), Fellows of the APM (FAPM) and Members of the APM (MAPM); Anthony McCarthy ChPP MAPM, Director at Cogent Associates, Emmet Dalton, Deputy Head of Capital Projects and Planning at Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin; Garry Murphy ChPP RPP FAPM, Director and Head of PM, Turner & Townsend; and Katherine Hanratty ChPP RPP FAPM, Chair of APM Northern Ireland Branch and Interim Director at the Health Estates.

Prof Boddison yesterday said:

“We’re strengthening support to project management professionals in the Republic of Ireland. The Project Ireland 2040 objective is a long-term national development initiative that outlines the Irish government's vision for the country's growth and development. This initiative demonstrates the vital skills required and the role of APM to support the project professionals responsible for achieving this goal. This event demonstrates our commitment to supporting all project professionals. “The growing demand for project professionals to have the relevant skills, as well as the desire for individuals to become Chartered Project Professionals, bodes well for the profession.”

APM is establishing a presence in the Republic of Ireland. Marcus said: “We’re looking for individuals who would be interested in being part of the new branch. They will be pivotal in connecting a community of likeminded professionals, progressing the project profession on an international level and be key to supporting knowledge development. Please contact me for further details.”

Become involved

For the opportunity to be involved in the new APM branch in Ireland, you can email Marcus Pathan.

Upcoming Republic of Ireland events for 2024 will be published on the events page.

For more information on APM’s volunteering community, visit the volunteering page on APM’s website.

To find an APM branch in your area, visit the community page of the APM website.