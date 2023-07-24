Monday 24 Jul 2023 @ 13:20
Association for Project Management
APM responds to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s annual report on progress of the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP)

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) sits at the heart of government and oversees some of the most complex, high risk and strategically significant projects and programmes in the UK.

Following the launch of its annual report, Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of APM shares his thoughts:

“In a year when the IPA has overseen its biggest-ever portfolio of major projects and programmes, the world has experienced change and uncertainty like never before. IPA’s annual report shows the sheer scale and complexity across the government’s portfolio and confirms the real value of getting project management right.

“Nearly all major infrastructure projects today are delivered in volatile and complex environments so setting projects up for success from the outset has never been more important. We must also be careful to avoid having too many projects at once and applaud the IPA for proactively supporting the highest priority projects in the government portfolio.

“During times of uncertainty, we have a far greater chance of delivering projects successfully by investing in our people. As the only chartered body for project professionals, we are pleased to see the impact the chartered standard is having as part of the IPA’s accreditation scheme for government professionals.

“Good project outcomes require the right conditions for success. This is why we are calling for greater project input far earlier in the government’s policy making process and more governmental support for the IPA. By setting a higher standard for the way we make decisions, challenge and respond to uncertainty, we can deliver projects which benefit generations to come.”

Read the full report here.

 

Channel website: https://www.apm.org.uk/

Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-responds-to-the-infrastructure-and-projects-authority-s-annual-report-on-progress-of-the-government-major-projects-portfolio-gmpp/

