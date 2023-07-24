Association for Project Management
|Printable version
APM responds to the Infrastructure and Projects Authority’s annual report on progress of the Government Major Projects Portfolio (GMPP)
The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) sits at the heart of government and oversees some of the most complex, high risk and strategically significant projects and programmes in the UK.
Following the launch of its annual report, Adam Boddison, Chief Executive of APM shares his thoughts:
“In a year when the IPA has overseen its biggest-ever portfolio of major projects and programmes, the world has experienced change and uncertainty like never before. IPA’s annual report shows the sheer scale and complexity across the government’s portfolio and confirms the real value of getting project management right.
“Nearly all major infrastructure projects today are delivered in volatile and complex environments so setting projects up for success from the outset has never been more important. We must also be careful to avoid having too many projects at once and applaud the IPA for proactively supporting the highest priority projects in the government portfolio.
“During times of uncertainty, we have a far greater chance of delivering projects successfully by investing in our people. As the only chartered body for project professionals, we are pleased to see the impact the chartered standard is having as part of the IPA’s accreditation scheme for government professionals.
“Good project outcomes require the right conditions for success. This is why we are calling for greater project input far earlier in the government’s policy making process and more governmental support for the IPA. By setting a higher standard for the way we make decisions, challenge and respond to uncertainty, we can deliver projects which benefit generations to come.”
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-responds-to-the-infrastructure-and-projects-authority-s-annual-report-on-progress-of-the-government-major-projects-portfolio-gmpp/
- RESOURCES
- MEMBERSHIP
- CHARTERED STANDARD
- QUALIFICATIONS AND TRAINING
- JOBS AND CAREERS
- NEWS AND OPINION
- COMMUNITY
- EVENTS
- BOOKS
Latest News from
Association for Project Management
Winning APM Research Fund applicants announced19/07/2023 10:20:00
Digital transformation, agile, and inclusion and diversity are among the topics that will be covered by upcoming research funded by Association for Project Management (APM).
2023 APM Trustee Elections - Nominations now open17/07/2023 13:20:00
We’re delighted to launch this year’s trustee ballot and are inviting Full and Fellow members to nominate themselves to serve on the APM Board.
World Youth Skills Day 2023: Skills for the future of projects14/07/2023 13:20:00
Changes in technology and working practices, means that younger generations will need to adapt to the changing skills requirements in an ever-changing world of work.
Consultation for 2025 edition of APM Body of Knowledge launched10/07/2023 10:10:00
Association for Project Management (APM) has launched its consultation to review the APM Body of Knowledge in preparation for the publication’s eighth edition in 2025.
APM welcome APMG as IPMA certification partner04/07/2023 10:20:00
Association for Project Management (APM), the chartered membership organisation for the project profession has welcomed APMG as its new certification partner for all IPMA (International Project Management Association) qualifications.
APM Body of Knowledge editor for 2025 edition announced03/07/2023 13:20:00
The Association for Project Management (APM) has announced that Professor Carl Gavin has been appointed editor of the APM Body of Knowledge 8th edition, which will launch in 2025.
Skills gap risks projects intended to benefit society, say half of project professionals across the built environment30/06/2023 13:20:00
Almost half (47%) of project professionals working across the built environment* believe skills shortages could impact the delivery of projects intended to deliver a social benefit, new research by APM has found.
Future Lives and Landscapes – the experts’ views on social benefits within projects12/06/2023 13:20:00
Leading voices from the project profession shared their expertise on how projects that aim to benefit society can be delivered more successfully at APM’s annual conference, Change Changes.