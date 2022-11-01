Association for Project Management
APM Reveals New Brand
Association for Project Management (APM) has unveiled a new brand identity, logo and tagline, having undergone a complete brand refresh to reflect how the organisation has evolved over since its launch 50 years ago.
APM’s new brand has been designed with creative agency Frank, Bright & Abel to represent its continued commitment to the project profession through the delivery of professional services and resources to its 37,000 members, along with its Corporate Partners and the wider project community.
The new brand identity includes the tagline: ‘Because when projects succeed, society benefits’, which reflects the power of projects to make the world a better place.
Frank, Bright & Abel undertook a significant amount of internal and external research and consultation, involving APM members, the wider project profession, as well as APM staff, to gain in-depth insights into the perceptions of APM’s previous brand and how it should evolve for the future – while remaining relevant to current members and appealing to new members and audiences.
The new branding is reflected across all of APM’s resources and brand assets, including its website, marketing and communications materials.
Commenting on APM’s rebrand, Professor Adam Boddison, Chief Executive at APM yesterday said:
“We’re really excited to be unveiling our new branding. It’s something we’ve been planning for some time and is a fitting way to mark our 50th anniversary year.
“Working with Frank, Bright & Abel on developing the brand, it was important that we built on our values and history, whilst creating a distinctive and modern look relevant to the future generation of project professionals – as well as helping to leverage our role as the only chartered membership organisation for project profession.”
Rebecca Price, Strategy Partner at Frank Bright & Abel yesterday said:
“Successful project delivery plays such an important role in the world. It’s been a pleasure to have played a key role in the rebranding of the membership organisation championing the profession. From brand positioning and messaging, to the visual rebrand, APM had an appetite to be bold and get it right. We’re delighted with the outcome.”
Explore APM’s new website, brand, and resources.
Original article link: https://www.apm.org.uk/news/apm-reveals-new-brand/
