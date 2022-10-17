APM Thames Valley branch Project Management Challenge Competition 2022/23 is open!

The annual Thames Valley Branch (TVB) Project Management (PM) Challenge for 2022/23 has launched, taking it into its tenth year as a competition for developing project management professionals; and we are currently taking applications from interested teams.

The competition provides the opportunity for new entrants to project management and students of project management the opportunity to manage and deliver a project inside or outside the work/academic environment and in competition with their peers. It aims to improve the project management skills of the individuals taking part, in a real-life environment, which runs over a number of months and culminates in a prestigious finals night.

Who can take part?

The competition is open to teams of four to six people who are new to the project management profession. Teams must be made up of Students, Graduates, Trainees or Apprentices, or corporate employees with no more than three years’ PM experience. We would encourage collaboration between industry and HEI’s in entering a joint team if they wish.



APM Thames Valley Branch Project Management Challenge is open to teams from the APM Thames Valley area (post codes include - GU, HA, HP, KT, OX, RG, SL, SN, TW, UB, WD)

Why take part?

The competition offers a tremendous learning and development opportunity for participating teams and an opportunity to engage directly with the APM in the Thames Valley Region. Further details can be found in our information pack that will be emailed to corporate members and interested parties.

We asked our teams from previous competitions to let us know what they considered were the benefits they gained from participating. Here is what they said:

We experienced the entire project lifecycle in a safe and controlled environment.

It increased our awareness of PM processes and how good teams are established.

A great opportunity to learn about project management and receive external feedback on where you can improve.

It gave us project exposure and a greater insight into Project Management using APM principles.

It equipped junior PMs with more skills and knowledge.

An opportunity to take part in something outside of our day to day roles and fully understand what it is like to deliver a project from inception to delivery.

Is of huge benefit for my career!

A fantastic opportunity to work with new employees and be able to network with individuals from different organisations on finals night.

How to take part?

To be part of this competition please review and submit the following forms.

APM Thames Valley PM Challenge 2022/23 - Entry Form

APM Thames Valley PM Challenge 2022/23 - Information Pack

The TVB PM Challenge will be open for entries until Friday 4 November 2022.

For more information please contact the APM Thames Valley Branch or Natalie Keppler, APM Branches Manager