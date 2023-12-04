APM's commitment to space: Highlights from the UK Space Conference 2023

The Association for Project Management (APM) attended the UK Space Conference to raise awareness of project management, to network and to learn about industry technology, innovations and latest news. Held at the ICC Belfast, between 20-23 November, Gavin Spencer, Senior Business Development Manager, accompanied by Dina Khalidi, Head of Business Development, represented APM at the conference, where they immersed themselves in the latest developments and innovations within the industry.

The UK Space industry is a key player in the UK’s economic landscape, contributing over £16.4 billion annually and employing a significant workforce of 45,100 professionals. APM recognises the importance of supporting sectors like these, often considered new or emerging, to ensure the space industry utilises project management principles.

This conference served as a platform to showcase cutting-edge technology. exchange ideas, plans and form partnerships that encourage development and success in the advancing sector. Conference highlights included a speech by keynote speaker, British Astronaut Tim Peak, who shared insights into his experiences.

APM’s presence at the conference provided the opportunity to represent the project profession and to gain insights from cutting-edge companies already working with APM as well as hearing keynote speeches from innovators, researchers, academia, as well as business and military leaders, Gavin Spencer, APM’s Senior Business Development Manager, attended the conference. He recently said: