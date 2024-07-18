Applications open for 2025 analysis and research internship

We are looking for an intern to work with the social researchers on our Analysis and Research team. The team supports the work of the Council by building the evidence base through research and analysis. The internship offers an excellent opportunity to work closely with policy advisors, other analytical disciplines and the Sentencing Council itself and to have a direct influence on sentencing guidelines.

The internships are open to UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) doctoral students funded by the research councils of UKRI: AHRC, BBSRC, ESRC, EPSRC, MRC, NERC and STFC.

Visit the UKRI Policy Internships website to find out more and see whether you are eligible to apply.

Applications close on 2 October 2024, 4pm UK time. The three month placement is due to start in January 2025.