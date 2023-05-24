10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Appointment of Bishop of Lincoln
The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Stephen Conway for election as Bishop of Lincoln.
The King has approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Stephen Conway, Bishop of Ely and Acting Bishop of Lincoln, for election as Bishop of Lincoln, in succession to The Right Reverend Christopher Lowson following his retirement.
Background
Stephen was educated at Keble College, Oxford, and trained for ordained ministry at Westcott House, Cambridge. He served his title at St Mary, Heworth, in the Diocese of Durham, and was ordained priest in 1987. Stephen served as Director of Ordinands from 1990 and, in 1994, he was appointed Priest in Charge, later Vicar, of St Mary, Cockerton.
From 1998, Stephen served as Bishop’s Senior Chaplain, Press Officer and Diocesan Communications Officer and, in 2002, he was appointed Archdeacon of Durham and Residentiary Canon of Durham Cathedral.
In 2006, Stephen was appointed Area Bishop of Ramsbury, in the Diocese of Salisbury and, in 2010, he took up his current role as Bishop of Ely. Additionally, Stephen was Acting Bishop of Lincoln from the beginning of 2022 until Easter 2023.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/appointment-of-bishop-of-lincoln-24-may-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement to the House of Commons on G7 summit: 22 May 202323/05/2023 12:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made an oral statement to the House of Commons following his return from the G7 summit in Japan.
UK to mobilise $40 billion for global infrastructure investment22/05/2023 10:20:00
Prime Minister Sunak has redoubled the UK’s commitment to mobilising billions in finance to help get the Sustainable Development Goals back on track.
New sanctions demonstrate G7 resolve on Russia19/05/2023 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will warn against complacency in defending our values and standing up to autocratic regimes, as he meets G7 leaders in Hiroshima.
PM meets with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan: 18 May 202318/05/2023 16:25:00
The Prime Minister met Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida this evening in Hiroshima, ahead of the G7 Summit.
Japanese firms commit record £17.7 billion investment into the UK18/05/2023 11:25:00
Leading Japanese businesses have committed to invest almost £18 billion in businesses and projects across the UK.
Government extends £2 bus fare cap and protects vital services17/05/2023 11:07:00
Additional funding will help passengers save money on fares and support vulnerable bus routes.
PM meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte17/05/2023 09:05:00
The Prime Minister met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.