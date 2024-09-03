Chatham House
|Printable version
Are Ukraine’s F-16s another case of too little, too late?
EXPERT COMMENT
Like other high-profile weapons systems, the impact of F-16s may be curbed by limited numbers and US restrictions on their use.
Western-supplied F-16 combat aircraft have now been in Ukrainian service for several weeks. In 2022 and 2023, some had high hopes that provision of F-16s would be a game changer for Ukrainian warfighting capabilities.
Yet their final introduction has been something of a ‘soft launch’, without the expectations of a sudden and dramatic impact that accompanied other high-profile new weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/09/are-ukraines-f-16s-another-case-too-little-too-late
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Harris is signalling continuity on Bidenomics – and, for now, on foreign policy02/09/2024 15:25:00
Harris’s energizing candidacy means her words on Gaza are being carefully scrutinized by those hopeful for a new direction. But policy change is unlikely before the election.
Chatham House at 2024 UK party conferences02/09/2024 12:20:00
A series of international affairs events will be held at the UK Labour and Conservative Party conferences in September and October.
All-out war between Israel and Hezbollah is far from inevitable30/08/2024 12:20:00
Despite escalations, a full-blown conflict would be bad for both sides. But all this brinkmanship is diverting attention from Palestine.
The real schism in the Israel–Hamas ceasefire talks is about who decides Gaza’s future23/08/2024 12:20:00
A path out of the conflict is only possible if international actors prioritize Palestinian agency over Israeli control.
Ukraine’s gamble in Kursk restores belief it can beat Russia – it requires a Western response19/08/2024 14:10:00
The surprise raid has put talk of concessions to Moscow on hold. Kyiv hopes it will also defuse fears of Russian escalation.
Heatwaves, extreme heat and climate change19/08/2024 12:10:00
Explaining the link between heatwaves and climate change, the impacts of extreme heat, and what governments and cities are doing to adapt.
The global response to the mpox outbreak in Africa will show if lessons from COVID-19 have been learned15/08/2024 14:20:00
The declaration of the rapidly spreading mpox outbreak in Africa as a public health emergency will test global solidarity in the wake of COVID-19 – and could provide a litmus test for the effectiveness of a future pandemic treaty.
The UK riots force Western democracies to confront their reliance on technology giants12/08/2024 14:20:00
Digital platforms are part of the political infrastructure. Our options are limited when they break.