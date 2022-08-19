Scottish Government
|Printable version
Artificial intelligence strategy: trustworthy, ethical and inclusive
Our artificial intelligence (AI) strategy sets out a vision for AI in Scotland, the principles that will guide us, and the actions we’ll take to develop and strengthen our AI ecosystem over the next five years.
Introduction
Scotland's National Performance Framework
Our Purpose
- We are focused on creating a more successful country with opportunities for all of Scotland to flourish through increased wellbeing and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
Our Values
- We are a society that treats all our people with kindness, dignity and compassion, respects the rule of law and acts in an open and transparent way.
National Outcomes
To help achieve its purpose, the framework sets out National Outcomes, which describe the kind of Scotland it aims to create and:
- reflect the values and aspirations of the people of Scotland
- are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals
- help to track progress in reducing inequality
Scotland's AI Strategy places people at its heart and will:
- Support and enable the adoption of AI to achieve our National Outcomes
- Encourage working together to accelerate AI activity
- Set a clear direction of travel that aligns AI with other strategic initiatives
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/scotlands-ai-strategy-trustworthy-ethical-inclusive/pages/3/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Islands Bond19/08/2022 15:05:00
The proposed Islands Bond will not go ahead following responses to a consultation.
Scaling up nature restoration19/08/2022 10:05:00
£3.5 million for landscape-scale biodiversity projects.
Homelessness Statistics, 2021-2218/08/2022 15:05:00
An annual update on Homelessness Statistics covering 2021-22 has been released by Scotland’s Chief Statistician.
Delivering a Greener, Fairer, Independent Scotland - One Year On18/08/2022 13:05:00
Delivering a Greener, Fairer, Independent Scotland – One Year On provides an update on the progress made since the Bute House Agreement was reached between the Scottish Government and the Scottish Green Party.
Progress on building a fairer, greener Scotland18/08/2022 10:05:00
Marking one year of the Bute House Agreement.
Improvements to shared equity housing scheme17/08/2022 11:10:00
Veterans and disabled people among those to benefit.
Summit with energy suppliers and consumers17/08/2022 09:05:00
First Minister to convene roundtable on the growing cost emergency.
One year until Scotland’s deposit return scheme16/08/2022 13:05:00
Recycling initiative will help deliver a circular economy.