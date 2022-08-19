Artificial intelligence strategy: trustworthy, ethical and inclusive

Our artificial intelligence (AI) strategy sets out a vision for AI in Scotland, the principles that will guide us, and the actions we’ll take to develop and strengthen our AI ecosystem over the next five years.

Introduction

Scotland's National Performance Framework

Our Purpose

We are focused on creating a more successful country with opportunities for all of Scotland to flourish through increased wellbeing and sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Our Values

We are a society that treats all our people with kindness, dignity and compassion, respects the rule of law and acts in an open and transparent way.

National Outcomes

To help achieve its purpose, the framework sets out National Outcomes, which describe the kind of Scotland it aims to create and:

reflect the values and aspirations of the people of Scotland

are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

help to track progress in reducing inequality

Scotland's AI Strategy places people at its heart and will:

Support and enable the adoption of AI to achieve our National Outcomes

Encourage working together to accelerate AI activity

Set a clear direction of travel that aligns AI with other strategic initiatives

