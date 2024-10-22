Arts Council Ireland joins as founding partner of All In

All In, the upcoming access scheme for creativity and culture, is set to open our doors to an additional 1.1m* disabled people in Ireland. Arts Council Ireland joins as a founding partner of All In, committed to removing barriers and improving accessibility for D/deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people.

By removing barriers and borders, All In hopes to give disabled people the opportunities to experience creativity and culture both in the UK and Ireland and marks the first step at international expansion for the upcoming scheme.

Arts Council Ireland will contribute €225,000 in capital towards the development of the scheme in 2025, building on existing investment from the UK’s arts council and arts development agencies.

All In will introduce the UK and Ireland’s first accessibility standards for creativity and culture, backed by support and skills development, as well as make it easier for disabled people to share access requirements with venues and event organisers through a secure digital system. These features will be tested as All In prepares to enter its pilot phase, due to take place later this year, ahead of a wider roll-out across 2025/2026.

Andrew Miller, UK Arts Access Champion says:

“All In could not be more pleased to welcome Arts Council Ireland as one of the founding partners alongside the four UK arts councils and development agencies. We are committed to improving accessibility for D/deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people no matter where they’re based, and this announcement marks the first step in our exciting international journey. Through our partnership with Ireland, we will benefit from additional cultural and lived experience in our advisory groups, making sure that Irish disabled people shape the growth of a scheme that will welcome everyone.”

Maureen Kennelly, Director of Arts Council Ireland says:

“All In is a unique, disabled-led initiative that will revolutionise accessibility in the arts. We’re thrilled that the Arts Council is a founding partner, and together, we’ll make sure that everyone, regardless of their access needs, can fully enjoy the rich cultural experiences both the UK and Ireland have to offer.”

Padraig Naughton, Executive Director of Arts and Disability Ireland, said:

“The ambition of the All In access scheme to replicate in Ireland what has already been achieved in Wales would be truly transformational for Irish audiences with disabilities. Not only will it result in reducing barriers, while promoting inclusive experiences but will allow Irish audiences with disabilities to avail of seamless and accessible engagement at venues across these islands, be that on the island of Ireland, England, Wales or Scotland”.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England; Roisín McDonough, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Northern Ireland; Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive, Arts Council of Wales; and Dana MacLeod, Executive Director of Arts, Communities, and Inclusion at Creative Scotland said:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Arts Council of Ireland as a founding partner of All In. This pivotal partnership will help to extend the scheme’s reach and ensure creativity and culture is accessible to everyone, everywhere. This is a ground-breaking moment for All In, and we are looking forward to working closely with Irish and UK creative and cultural organisations as the scheme develops.”

*People experiencing at least one long-lasting condition or difficulty to any extent. Health, Disability, Caring and Volunteering, Census 2022, Central Statistics Office, The Government of Ireland.