Arts Council partners with National Centre for Creative Health on groundbreaking programme with NHS

The National Centre for Creative Health (NCCH) has announced its new Creative Health Associates programme. Funded by Arts Council England, the programme will see a Creative Health Associate employed in each NHS region across England, who will work with doctors, nurses and other healthcare practitioners to embed creative approaches and activities in health and care systems across England.

The £600,000 investment in the programme is the Arts Council’s largest grant to a creative health project, and will make a significant contribution to achieving the aims of the organisation’s Creative Health and Wellbeing Plan. The programme will support the NCCH’s ambition to foster the conditions for creative health to be an integral part of health. It will also demonstrate the power of creativity and culture and its ability to benefit the lives of individuals and communities.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England said: “We know that creativity can have an enormous impact on health and wellbeing, and that linking creative activities with healthcare can give doctors, nurses and other practitioners powerful new tools to improve the wellbeing of the people they care for. We’re excited to continue our work in the growing field of creative health as a partner of organisations such as NCCH, and look forward to seeing the impact this ground-breaking project has in the years to come.”

Lord Howarth of Newport, Chair of the NCCH said: “We welcome this significant investment by Arts Council England to help grow and spread creative health across the country. In the NCCH’s current Creative Health Review we hear profoundly moving stories and compelling research about the benefits of creativity for the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities, but too often access to cultural and creative opportunities is not there for those who need them most. These seven regional Creative Health Associate posts will ensure that we build capacity, knowledge and understanding in every area of England and will strengthen the powerful contribution creativity can make in tackling health inequalities and improving the health and wellbeing of all.”

Find out more about the Creative Health Associates posts. Deadline for applications is midnight 30 April 2023.