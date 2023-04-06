Arts Council England
|Printable version
Arts Council partners with National Centre for Creative Health on groundbreaking programme with NHS
The National Centre for Creative Health (NCCH) has announced its new Creative Health Associates programme. Funded by Arts Council England, the programme will see a Creative Health Associate employed in each NHS region across England, who will work with doctors, nurses and other healthcare practitioners to embed creative approaches and activities in health and care systems across England.
The £600,000 investment in the programme is the Arts Council’s largest grant to a creative health project, and will make a significant contribution to achieving the aims of the organisation’s Creative Health and Wellbeing Plan. The programme will support the NCCH’s ambition to foster the conditions for creative health to be an integral part of health. It will also demonstrate the power of creativity and culture and its ability to benefit the lives of individuals and communities.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England said: “We know that creativity can have an enormous impact on health and wellbeing, and that linking creative activities with healthcare can give doctors, nurses and other practitioners powerful new tools to improve the wellbeing of the people they care for. We’re excited to continue our work in the growing field of creative health as a partner of organisations such as NCCH, and look forward to seeing the impact this ground-breaking project has in the years to come.”
Lord Howarth of Newport, Chair of the NCCH said: “We welcome this significant investment by Arts Council England to help grow and spread creative health across the country. In the NCCH’s current Creative Health Review we hear profoundly moving stories and compelling research about the benefits of creativity for the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities, but too often access to cultural and creative opportunities is not there for those who need them most. These seven regional Creative Health Associate posts will ensure that we build capacity, knowledge and understanding in every area of England and will strengthen the powerful contribution creativity can make in tackling health inequalities and improving the health and wellbeing of all.”
Find out more about the Creative Health Associates posts. Deadline for applications is midnight 30 April 2023.
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/arts-council-partners-national-centre-creative-health-groundbreaking
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Arts Council England’s continued support of grassroots music sector06/04/2023 10:10:00
Arts Council England is renewing its support for the grassroots music sector by extending the National Lottery Project Grants: Supporting Grassroots Live Music Fund.
National Youth Music Organisations will double22/03/2023 10:20:00
Arts Council England and the Department for Education yesterday announced eight new National Youth Music Organisations, taking the total number from seven to 15.
£58 million boost for museums, cultural organisations and libraries20/03/2023 16:20:00
The latest funding decisions for the Cultural Investment Fund have been announced today.
Good news for cultural organisations in Spring Budget 202316/03/2023 11:10:00
The Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt MP, yesterday presented his Spring Budget 2023 to the House of Commons.
Arts Council England publish tender for Let’s Create: Opera and Music Theatre Analysis15/03/2023 10:20:00
In January we announced we would be commissioning an independent analysis of the opera and music theatre sector in England.
Building a brighter Black Country14/03/2023 10:20:00
In October, we announced the organisations offered funding through our 2023-26 Investment Programme, benefiting arts organisations, museums, and libraries in every corner of the Midlands - from Bilston to Wolverhampton and Dudley to Sandwell
Developing your Creative Practice - What’s new?23/02/2023 09:20:00
Developing your Creative Practice re-opens for applications on Tuesday 28 March! This is our fund open to independent creative and cultural practitioners. It supports you to take time to focus on your creative or cultural development and take you to the next stage of your practice. And it’s all made possible thanks to funding from National Lottery players.
Harnessing the healing power of art to support wellbeing20/02/2023 09:20:00
Last week, our Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota and Relationship Manager Richard Ings visited Springfield University Hospital in Tooting to see the work of Hospital Rooms.