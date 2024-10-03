Northern Ireland Assembly
|Printable version
Assembly Committee Seeks Stimulus for Night-time Economy
The Committee for the Economy recently (Tuesday, 01 October) met with representatives of Hospitality Ulster, Translink and the Belfast ‘night czar’ Michael Stewart to discuss how the night-time hospitality economy might be jumpstarted in the wake of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
The Chairperson of the Committee for the Economy, Phillip Brett MLA, recently said:
“As a Committee we have taken a considerable interest in issues relating to tourism, hospitality and the impact of the cost of living crisis. Hospitality accounts for about half of all tourism spending in Northern Ireland and hospitality employers can often provide entry level employment opportunities which can allow people to enter or re-enter the jobs market.”
“The Chairperson continued: “The Committee is seeking to explore innovative ways to better support the hospitality sector across Northern Ireland which has not yet fully recovered to match pre-pandemic levels of activity. This important sector will need a blend of effective government policy and practical measures, including better public transport connectivity to aid recovery.”
“The Chairperson concluded: “With this in mind, the Committee organised today’s informal session to focus particularly on how public transport could work to better support the night-time economy. We are hoping to see an extension of the successful Translink nightmovers service to make it an all year-round facility linking people to centres of the night-time economy across Northern Ireland and welcome Translink’s commitment to develop these proposals swiftly. As a Committee we will champion the business case to fund this vital initiative.”
Notes to Editor:
For media enquiries please contact:
Sinead Murphy
Communications Officer
Northern Ireland Assembly
Mobile: 0789 9864 368
Email: Sinead.murphy@niassembly.gov.uk
Original article link: https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/session-2024-2025/assembly-committee-seeks-stimulus-for-night-time-economy/
Latest News from
Northern Ireland Assembly
Secretary of State calls for end to ‘senseless violence’07/08/2024 14:05:00
The statement follows continued disorder in Belfast
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on a Complaint Against then First Minister Givan, Ministers Lyons, Mcilveen, Poots and Junior Minister Middleton06/08/2024 11:15:00
The Committee on Standards and Privileges yesterday published its report on a complaint made in September 2021 against the then First Minister Paul Givan MLA, Ministers Gordon Lyons MLA, Michelle McIlveen MLA, Edwin Poots MLA and Junior Minister Gary Middleton MLA, alleging that they had breached the Ministerial Code of Conduct.
Committee on Standards and Privileges Publishes Report on a Complaint Against Dr Patrick Brown (Former MLA)05/07/2024 14:15:00
The Committee on Standards and Privileges has today published its report on a complaint against the former MLA, Dr Patrick Brown, alleging that he had breached the Assembly Members’ Code of Conduct.
Communities Committee Invite Local Deaf Community to ‘get to Know the Assembly’28/06/2024 13:15:00
The Assembly Committee for Communities held a special event at Parliament Buildings yesterday (Thursday) at which members of the local deaf community were invited to learn more about the work and remit of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Assembly Committee Calls for Greater Support for Fisheries Sector on Visit to Kilkeel Harbour28/06/2024 12:15:00
The Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting yesterday (Thursday 27 June) to the Nautilus Centre at Kilkeel Harbour where Members heard from the Anglo-North Irish Fish Producers Organisation (ANIFPO) and The Northern Ireland Fish Producers’ Organisation Ltd (NIFPO) on current issues impacting the fisheries sector.
Assembly Women's Caucus Shines Spotlight on Young Female Leaders21/06/2024 10:15:15
The Northern Ireland Assembly Women’s Caucus held an event in Parliament Buildings on Tuesday 18 June with young female Members from the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly.
Urgent Action Needed on Mental Health Services20/06/2024 12:15:00
The Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has urged the Department of Health to give greater priority to mental health in Northern Ireland and increase the funding of key services.
Assembly Committee Visits 'State of the Art' Dairy Centre at Greenmount18/06/2024 10:15:00
On Thursday 13 June, the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Greenmount campus in Antrim.