Assembly Committee Seeks Stimulus for Night-time Economy

The Committee for the Economy recently (Tuesday, 01 October) met with representatives of Hospitality Ulster, Translink and the Belfast ‘night czar’ Michael Stewart to discuss how the night-time hospitality economy might be jumpstarted in the wake of the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

The Chairperson of the Committee for the Economy, Phillip Brett MLA, recently said:

“As a Committee we have taken a considerable interest in issues relating to tourism, hospitality and the impact of the cost of living crisis. Hospitality accounts for about half of all tourism spending in Northern Ireland and hospitality employers can often provide entry level employment opportunities which can allow people to enter or re-enter the jobs market.” “The Chairperson continued: “The Committee is seeking to explore innovative ways to better support the hospitality sector across Northern Ireland which has not yet fully recovered to match pre-pandemic levels of activity. This important sector will need a blend of effective government policy and practical measures, including better public transport connectivity to aid recovery.” “The Chairperson concluded: “With this in mind, the Committee organised today’s informal session to focus particularly on how public transport could work to better support the night-time economy. We are hoping to see an extension of the successful Translink nightmovers service to make it an all year-round facility linking people to centres of the night-time economy across Northern Ireland and welcome Translink’s commitment to develop these proposals swiftly. As a Committee we will champion the business case to fund this vital initiative.”

