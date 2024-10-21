Assembly Committee Takes Weekly Meeting to Mount Stewart

On Thursday, 17 October the Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs took its weekly meeting to Mount Stewart where they received a briefing from the National Trust on ‘Nature Recovery, Climate Adaptation and Coastal Resilience’. Following the meeting, Members took part in a site visit where they heard more about the National Trust’s work on nature friendly farming and conservation within the wider landscape and Strangford Lough.

“Our visit to Mount Stewart was a great opportunity for the Committee to learn more about recent innovations to sustain and further promote nature recovery and resilience through nature friendly farming. “We were particularly interested to learn more about the ongoing future proofing taking place at Mount Stewart, particularly in relation to the propagation of plants in the garden and the extensive work that has already gone into repairing the sea plantation defences and the drainage system for the lake. Members were also impressed by the conversion of arable fields to pasture and the trialling of bale grazing which allows cattle to stay outside for longer over winter and which will be instrumental in reducing costs and limiting methane and ammonia emissions during winter housing.”

“There can be little doubt that climate change is having a huge impact on our coastal areas and the surrounding natural habitat. The work of the National Trust in monitoring, managing and adapting farming and conservation methods at Mount Stewart is impressive but it is clear that greater governmental support and investment is required to stem the increasing risks posed by climate change. “The Committee is aware and supportive of the need to rebalance our agricultural system so that it can work in greater harmony with nature. However, this will require greater investment and adept planning and policy decisions to secure the future of environmentally sustainable and profitable farming.”

