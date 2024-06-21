Assembly Women's Caucus Shines Spotlight on Young Female Leaders

The Northern Ireland Assembly Women’s Caucus held an event in Parliament Buildings on Tuesday 18 June with young female Members from the Northern Ireland Youth Assembly. The event was an opportunity for both groups to share their experiences of interacting within the local political sphere and to discuss mutual challenges and opportunities for women.

Speaking after the event, the Chairperson of the Women’s Caucus, Claire Sugden MLA recently said:

“We were delighted to hear from the young women and to find out more about what motivates them to participate in the Youth Assembly and the very particular challenges they face. Understanding these issues helps inform the work of the Women’s Caucus to address the under-representation of women in politics in Northern Ireland and to encourage future generations of young women to put themselves forward for elected office. “On behalf of the Women’s Caucus, I’d like to extend our thanks to the Youth Assembly Members for making this an interesting and fun event. I know that we are all looking forward to continued collaboration with them.”

Youth Assembly Member Kiara-Nikolle McLaren added: “We were very excited to have the opportunity to meet with the Women’s Caucus to discuss the representation of women in politics here. As young women, we are encouraged and inspired by our female leaders in the Assembly, the Executive and in other top positions throughout Northern Ireland. We have a lot to learn from each other and we hope that this event will lead to continued engagement with the Women’s Caucus.”

The Northern Ireland Assembly Women’s Caucus is a united, cross-party forum made up of all current women MLAs. The aim of the Caucus is to address the under-representation of women in politics in Northern Ireland. You can find out more on Membership, background and objectives here:

Further information about the Youth Assembly can be found here:

