Attorney General’s Civil Panel Counsel, London applications open

The competition to refresh the London A, B and C panels is open until Wednesday 5 March.

The Attorney General is seeking to appoint new members to three civil panels of junior counsel, the London A, B and C panels, to undertake civil work for government departments.

Membership of the London panels is open to both barristers and solicitors with the appropriate qualifications.

Join the Panel Counsel information evening (PDF, 191 KB, 1 page) on Monday 3 February, 5pm at 102 Petty France. This is an opportunity to hear from a current panel member and discuss the work on offer with government lawyers. Please let the Panel Counsel Secretariat know if you are attending by Friday 30 January.

London A Panel

Members of this panel deal with the most complex government cases Those previously appointed to the A panel have generally had in excess of 10 years’ advocacy experience.

London B Panel

Members will generally be instructed where knowledge and experience of a particular field is required. Those previously appointed to the B panel have generally had between 5 and 10 years’ advocacy experience.

London C Panel

Members of this panel will be expected to have at least two years’ experience in actual practice from the end of 2nd six months’ pupillage for barristers or the end of training contract for solicitors.

In choosing which of the panels to apply to, candidates will want to make a careful decision based on which best suits their level of expertise and experience. Appointments will be for five years.

The Attorney General is looking for applicants with experience in general public, commercial and administrative law, and in employment or personal injury. For the 2025 exercise, the Attorney General is also looking to deepen the capacity of the panels by appointing specialists in a variety of additional areas. Please see our ‘Information for candidates’.

The Attorney General is also looking to appoint applicants capable of advising departments on the interface of public and commercial law issues, and where criminal or regulatory issues arise in public law cases.

Application

Read the Information for candidates (PDF, 156 KB, 5 pages), refer to the FAQs (PDF, 181 KB, 7 pages) or contact the Panel Counsel Secretariat.

Register your interest with the Panel Counsel Secretariat who will issue you with a full application pack.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Wednesday 5 March 2025

If you have any queries, please feel free to raise them in the first instance with the Panel Counsel Secretariat.