Attracting Investment for a net zero future

Developing policy with green investors in mind.

Scotland’s attractiveness to global investors will be enhanced by the establishment of the First Minister’s Investor Panel.

The expert panel of investors and asset managers will advise on how Scotland can create the right conditions to attract global capital investment to develop the physical infrastructure required for a just transition. Its remit includes areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen and the decarbonisation of transport.

Members have been selected for their experience and expertise, bringing together a wealth of knowledge to provide market intelligence in current and future green investment opportunities.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Angus MacPherson, CEO at Noble & Company, will co-chair the Panel, which will meet for the first time on 12 December.

Speaking at TheCityUK Annual Conference in Edinburgh, the First Minister said:

“Securing capital investment from sources within Scotland, across the UK, and right around the world is fundamental to enabling us to achieve our wider ambitions for the economy. Tackling the climate crisis is both a moral obligation and an economic opportunity. We have the chance to establish Scotland as a major centre for green and ethical finance, while helping Scotland - and perhaps also the wider world - to move to net zero.

“The investor panel demonstrates the Scottish Government’s determination to work with the investor community. We know how crucial it is to support sustainable growth and we want to use insights and expertise from the sector as we recover from the pandemic, get through the cost of living crisis, and ensure a just and rapid transition to net zero."

Angus MacPherson, co-chair of the Panel, said:

“I am delighted to accept the First Minister’s invitation to Co-chair the Investor Panel.

“There is a clear and compelling case for the private and public sectors to work together to address the global challenges we face, particularly on the need to transition to net zero.

“I look forward to working with the First Minister and panel members to explore how we can attract mobile capital investment, maximise current and future growth opportunities and help deliver a just transition to net zero.”

Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer at TheCityUK, said:

“Scotland’s financial and related professional services industry has always had innovation at its core. It has long played an important role in driving growth and opportunity here at home and around the world. To build on this success and unlock the investment needed to fund critical projects for a Net-Zero future in Scotland and beyond, a close partnership between government, industry and regulators is essential.”

Background

The Scottish Government committed in Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation - gov.scot (www.gov.scot) to establishing an Investor Panel to attract investment for a pipeline of projects in Scotland that support the transition to net zero and that brings investor intelligence to policy and regulatory development early in the process.

The full membership of the Investor Panel will be confirmed in due course; members include: