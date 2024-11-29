Audit Scotland - Scottish Borders Council delivering on reform

Scottish Borders Council has been highly praised. It is continuously improving, taking innovative approaches to making savings and tackling recruitment challenges. With increased demand and less money to spend, this focus on reform is vital for all councils in Scotland.

In a new report, the Accounts Commission says the council has a clear vision for the future, reforming how it works to respond to many of the challenges it faces, including its geography and ageing population.

With an impressive approach to managing its money, the council has a strong track record of planning and delivering on savings. Now, this approach needs to shift to focus on recurring, rather than one-off savings, helping ensure greater financial stability.

Recognising that significant savings still need to be made, the council is taking a refreshed approach to transforming how services will be delivered - the SBC Way. This is supported by a new ‘self-replenishing’ fund which will see savings made invested in other projects to reform services. Now this programme needs to deliver on the required payback and ongoing savings, at the pace required to meet the council’s budget shortfall. The council must improve reporting on timescales and expected benefits, whilst ensuring local communities are involved in the changes ahead.

Jo Armstrong, Chair of the Accounts Commission said: