WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Audit Wales - Equality Report 2023-24
This report looks at the progress we’ve made so far towards delivering our equality objectives
These objectives are set out in our Strategic Equality Plan for the four-year period 2022 to 2026 [opens in new window]
Through our audit work, we can play an important role in encouraging beneficial changes in terms of equality, and tackling inequality is one of the four key themes that drives our published National studies forward work programme for 2023-2026 [opens in new window]. We delivered a number of studies during 2023-24 which covered equality considerations and highlighted inequities in our society.
During the year, we undertook a series of impact assessments of relevant Audit Wales policies and practices. It was reassuring to see that those assessments did not identify any obvious potential for discrimination or other adverse impact, but nonetheless made several important recommendations for improvement.
We also undertook a major refresh of our website and were proud to achieve the Government Digital Service Standard for accessibility.
Looking forward, while we are pleased to report that our gender pay gap has narrowed considerably over recent years, it is also clear we need to continue to undertake work to further increase the diversity of our workforce in the medium to longer term.
Equality Report 2023-24 : View more
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI responds to MPC decision on interest rates - November 202407/11/2024 14:30:00
Alpesh Paleja, Interim Deputy Chief Economist, CBI, responds to MPC decision on interest rates - November 2024
TUC: Low inflation green lights further rate cuts07/11/2024 13:30:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on today’s (Thursday) decision by the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to cut the rate of interest to 4.75 per cent
CBI responds to National Energy System Operator’s clean power 2030 advice07/11/2024 11:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO responds to National Energy System Operator’s clean power 2030 advice
UNICEF - Second round of polio campaign in Gaza completed amid ongoing conflict and attacks: UNICEF and WHO07/11/2024 10:25:00
The second round of the polio vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip was completed yesterday, with an overall 556,774 children under the age of ten being vaccinated with a second dose of polio vaccine, and 448,425 children between two- and ten-years-old receiving Vitamin A, following the three phases conducted in the last weeks.
CBI responds to US Presidential election result - Nov 202407/11/2024 09:25:00
Rain Newton-Smith, CBI CEO, said:
LGA - ADASS Autumn Survey - LGA response06/11/2024 16:25:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the LGA’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to the the ADASS Autumn Survey, which found 81% of councils on course to overspend adult social care budgets
NHS Confederation - NHS relies on functioning social care system to achieve key ambitions06/11/2024 13:25:00
Members understand that the worsening state of local government finances could have a knock-on impact on the NHS.
NHS Confederation - Mental Health Bill long-awaited step towards tackling disparities in detentions06/11/2024 12:25:00
Members have been calling for this for a very long time, so it is very welcome that it will now come before Parliament.
NHS Confederation responds to latest national child measurement programme figures06/11/2024 11:25:00
Sarah Walter responds to NHS England’s National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) for England, 2023/24 school year report.