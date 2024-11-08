Audit Wales - Equality Report 2023-24

Through our audit work, we can play an important role in encouraging beneficial changes in terms of equality, and tackling inequality is one of the four key themes that drives our published National studies forward work programme for 2023-2026 [opens in new window]. We delivered a number of studies during 2023-24 which covered equality considerations and highlighted inequities in our society.

During the year, we undertook a series of impact assessments of relevant Audit Wales policies and practices. It was reassuring to see that those assessments did not identify any obvious potential for discrimination or other adverse impact, but nonetheless made several important recommendations for improvement.

We also undertook a major refresh of our website and were proud to achieve the Government Digital Service Standard for accessibility.

Looking forward, while we are pleased to report that our gender pay gap has narrowed considerably over recent years, it is also clear we need to continue to undertake work to further increase the diversity of our workforce in the medium to longer term.

