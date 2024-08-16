Ministry of Defence
AUKUS statement: 16 August 2024
A statement on the historic breakthrough in defence trade between the UK, US, and Australia following landmark export control changes.
The United Kingdom, United States and Australia have stood shoulder-to-shoulder for decades to support the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region and beyond – and AUKUS is a demonstration of our collective commitment to the region.
Today has seen the publication of the UK’s AUKUS Nations Open General Licence, alongside an exemption to the ITAR granted by the United States, and Australia’s license-free provisions. Together, these changes allow AUKUS partners to significantly reduce barriers to defence trade among and between Authorised Users within the partner’s nations which will break down barriers for faster, more efficient collaboration between the allies,benefitting all three nations.
These changes will enable enhanced collaboration and the rapid development of some of the most advanced capabilities in the world. This new environment will revolutionise our defence trade sectors, unlocking growth and export opportunities for all of our industries.
Today’s actions will strengthen our three countries’ combined military capabilities, the pace of our collaboration and response to threat, and boost our collective industrial capacity, giving ourselves a military and strategic edge over adversaries.
The UK is grateful for the collaborative work that has gone into streamlining our export regulations and processes, to ensure we continue to deliver on the full economic and security potential of AUKUS.
