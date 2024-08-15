Autumn tour to Australia and Samoa announced

Their Majesties The King and Queen will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024. This will include Royal Visits to Australia and Samoa, where Their Majesties will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

The King and Queen will visit Australia at the invitation of the Australian Government, where their programme will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

Their Majesties’ State Visit to Samoa will celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the Pacific Island nation and the U.K.