Average bills 2025/26 press statement

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said:

“We recognise the challenge that some customers are facing with increasing financial pressures and understand that the water sector is not the only area where customers are faced with rising costs. While water bills will vary depending on the circumstances of each household, the average increase forecasted for 2025/26 will be 26% or £123. We have pushed companies to double the amount of support over the next five-year period and strongly encourage customers who are struggling to pay their water bills to contact their water company to access this.

“While bills are rising, the £104bn investment we have approved over the next five years will accelerate the delivery of cleaner rivers and seas and help to secure long-term drinking water supplies for customers. This is an ambitious programme of work, and we now need to see companies deliver significant improvement in performance for customers and the environment. Where companies underperform, or investment isn’t delivered, we will hold companies to account and protect customers.”