Avian Influenza: Bird gatherings ban relaxed in Wales

The ban on gatherings of Galliforme birds such as pheasants, chickens and turkeys has been lifted in Wales, Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine has announced.

In November 2021, in the face of Great Britain’s biggest outbreak of Avian Influenza, a ban on poultry gatherings was introduced to help prevent the spread of the disease and protect flocks.

After more than two years of not allowing gatherings, the second part of 2023 brought a change in the disease picture, with fewer Infected Premises and findings in wild birds. There have been no Infected Premises in Wales since April 2023.

However, the risk levels are still considered to be too high for gatherings of Anseriforme birds such as ducks, geese and swans, which will remain prohibited.

From today, Galliforme bird keepers arranging a fair, market, show, exhibition or other gatherings will be required to follow and meet all requirements of a general licence. Details can found on the Welsh Government website at www.gov.wales/bird-gatherings-general-licence-gatherings and www.gov.wales/bird-gatherings-general-licence-poultry.

To further mitigate the risk of avian influenza, additional conditions are being introduced requiring all birds arriving at gatherings to be inspected by a veterinary surgeon.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine said: