Avian Influenza Prevention Zone declared for whole of England

Mandatory enhanced biosecurity will now be required and the housing order extended to cover York, North Yorkshire and Shropshire.

The UK Chief Veterinary Officer has ordered a new Avian Influenza Prevention Zone AIPZ to cover the whole of England from noon on Saturday 25 January following the escalating number of cases of avian influenza and continued heightened risk levels in wild birds.

The move will require keepers to conduct enhanced biosecurity to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

A housing order has also been extended in the north of England to now cover York and North Yorkshire, and a new Housing Order has been ordered for Shropshire following an outbreak in the county. This came into force at 00:01 today 27th January.

A housing order remains in force across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk. Areas with Housing Orders require the strictest levels of biosecurity as set out by the AIPZ.

Mandatory housing also applies in any 3km Protection Zone surrounding an infected premises.

The current risk to human health remains low and as standard, properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat. UKHSA remains vigilant for any evidence of changing levels of risk and are keeping this under constant review.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer, Christine Middlemiss recently said:

Given the continued increase in the number of bird flu cases across England, we are taking further action to try and prevent the further spread of disease. I urge bird keepers to check which requirements apply to them, to continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The AIPZ measures apply to all bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock and are essential to protecting flocks from avian influenza.

Bird keepers are advised to consult the Interactive Map on gov.uk to check if they are impacted and should then read the AIPZ declaration relevant to their area - either the regional AIPZ with housing measures which sets out the requirements in East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Shropshire, York and North Yorkshire, or the regional AIPZ without housing measures for all other areas of England.

Further information on the latest situation and guidance to help bird keepers comply with the new rules is available via gov.uk/birdflu, but includes measures such as cleansing and disinfect clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles before and after contact with poultry and captive birds– if practical, use disposable protective clothing.

Keepers are encouraged to take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe.

Check if you’re in a bird flu disease zone on the map and check the declarations for details of the restrictions and gov.uk/birdflu for further advice and information.

The AIPZs will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the government’s work to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.