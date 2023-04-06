Welsh Government
Baglan land sale paves way for a multi million pound investment, creating 100 new jobs and safeguarding over 500
The Welsh Government has announced the sale of a 30 acre site on Baglan Industrial Estate to Glass Systems Limited, which will safeguard 500 jobs plus also create 100 new jobs.
Located in the Port Talbot Enterprise Zone, the new development will benefit from Welsh Government business support, allowing for investment in machinery, equipment and site expansion.
Glass Systems Limited currently has six sites located throughout the UK, employing more than 1,000 people. The company manufactures and delivers on average 100,000 insulated glass units per week to the UK window market. Originally founded in the 1980s, Glass Systems Limited has been owned by the Press Glass Group since September 2015 and is headed by Khaled Elleboudy, UK Managing Director.
The proposed development and the subsequent job creation will be a significant boost for the local economy by boosting the manufacture and delivery of high quality insulated glass across Wales and the UK.
Welcoming the investment in Port Talbot, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
I’m delighted to welcome this vote of confidence in Port Talbot by Glass Systems Limited which will safeguard and create hundreds of jobs.
The Welsh Government is committed to promoting economic opportunity to communities across Wales and Glass Systems Limited have an ambitious plan to contribute to this by building on their success as a leading manufacturer in Wales and the UK.
Managing Director of Glass Systems Limited, Khaled Elleboudy said:
Growth and development are key to Glass Systems future and this new factory in Wales will work alongside our factories in England and Scotland and is a significant development for us.
This high tech factory will play a key part in helping us continually invest in new sustainable technologies and processes and help us achieve our goal of reducing our CO2 emission, reducing waste, and saving energy.
The modern facility and open factory space will enable us to plan and utilise our new technology and state-of-the-art equipment plus optimise productivity. Importantly it will also secure many permanent jobs in the area, and we will also be developing the surrounding land to support natural habitats. We have invested a considerable amount of time and resources planning the landscape with an expert team and will be proud to showcase the results to the local community.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/baglan-land-sale-paves-way-multi-million-pound-investment-creating-100-new-jobs-and-safeguarding
