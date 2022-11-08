Bank holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Prime Minister has decided to proclaim an additional bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III next year.

The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said:

“The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.” “I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden recently said: