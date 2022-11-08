10 Downing Street
|Printable version
Bank holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III
- Also published by:
- Cabinet Office
Bank holiday proclaimed in honour of the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.
The Prime Minister has decided to proclaim an additional bank holiday to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III next year.
The bank holiday will fall on Monday 8 May, following the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.
In line with the bank holiday to mark Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953, this will be an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.
The bank holiday will take place across the United Kingdom.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently said:
“The Coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.”
“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden recently said:
“The Coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.”
“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bank-holiday-proclaimed-in-honour-of-the-coronation-of-his-majesty-king-charles-iii
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM statement at COP27: 7 November 202208/11/2022 14:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement at the COP27 summit in Egypt.
UK announces major new package of climate support at COP2707/11/2022 16:20:00
Prime Minister to launch major international climate package to deliver on the UK’s Glasgow legacy at COP27.
PM pledges to make UK a clean energy superpower ahead of COP2707/11/2022 13:20:00
Prime Minister to travel to Egypt to galvanise action on the climate commitments made at COP26 in Glasgow.
PM call with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands02/11/2022 12:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, yesterday afternoon.
PM call with President Macron of France28/10/2022 15:05:00
The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron this morning.
David TC Davies appointed new Welsh Secretary27/10/2022 14:27:00
Former Wales Office Junior Minister Mr Davies is appointed Secretary of State for Wales by the Prime Minister.
PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin27/10/2022 09:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday evening.