BCS Manifesto 2024

In its manifesto, BCS outlines three key priorities for the party winning the UK General Election on 4 July:

Anyone with a significant role in IT should prove their accountability by being professionally registered. This includes leaders who use technology in critical national infrastructure like health, defence and other public services.

In practice that means becoming Chartered, just as we expect for other professionals such as doctors

Every child and adult must have access to a world class computing and digital literacy education; we need qualifications that reflect this.

Closing the diversity gap in information technology can solve many of its issues around trust, bias and safety – over 500,000 women are ‘missing’ from the profession

The manifesto has been reviewed and is supported by the BCS President, the BCS Fellows Technical Advisory Group (F-TAG), and the BCS Influence Board.

Build public trust in tech

Alastair Revell, President of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT said: “Whoever comes to power this summer will preside over the rapid adoption of AI and the challenge of unlocking its benefits safely and ethically.

“How do you know who the good people making decisions about this technology really are? They should be the ones prepared to subscribe to the public register after an assessment of their ethical values and technical competence; in the full knowledge, that if they are found wanting, we will remove them. Sanctions with teeth make it meaningful to be an AI professional, and build public trust in tech as a force for good.