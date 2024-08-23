Bird flu (avian influenza): latest situation in England

Find out about the latest bird flu situation in England and guidance for bird keepers and the public.

Latest situation

Take action to prevent bird flu and stop it spreading. Be vigilant for signs of disease and report it to keep your birds safe.

The UK does not currently have outbreaks of HPAI in poultry or other captive birds.

However, HPAI continues to be found in wild birds in Great Britain and across Europe with outbreaks occurring in poultry and other captive birds in several countries in Europe.

Keepers should remain vigilant and practice stringent biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds. Find out how to protect your birds in our biosecurity guidance.

New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain

On 19 March the government announced new measures to help protect the poultry sector from bird flu.

All bird flu cases and disease control zones

There are no current disease control zones in England.

The UK has self-declared zonal freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza for Great Britain with effect from 29 March 2024 and in Northern Ireland from 31 March 2023. This is in line with World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) rules.

The last HPAI outbreak in the United Kingdom occurred between 26 October 2021 and 29 March 2024.

The last cases were confirmed in:

England on 14 February 2024

Scotland on 22 November 2023

Wales on 27 April 2023

Northern Ireland on 16 October 2022

The table below lists the number of cases of HPAI H5N1 in each year of the last outbreak.

1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022 1 October 2022 to 30 September 2023 1 October 2023 to 28 March 2024 Total England 134 160 4 298 Scotland 11 38 2 51 Wales 7 8 0 15 Northern Ireland 6 1 0 7



There was one confirmed case of low pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) H7N3 in Scotland on 20 March 2023.

Find details of previous bird flu cases and disease zones in England.

Find details of previous bird flu cases in Scotland, cases in Wales and cases in Northern Ireland.

Find details and assessments of past outbreaks in Great Britain in the Animal and Plant Health Agency’s outbreak epidemiology reports.

Bird flu guidance

Find out how to:

Find out when game birds are kept or wild and the rules you need to follow if you keep, release or catch them up.

You can read guidance about:

Bird gatherings

From 12.00 on 26 April, gatherings of all types of poultry and other captive birds including gatherings of anseriformes (ducks, geese and swans) are permitted. You need to follow the requirements of the poultry gathering general licence and notify the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) at least 7 days before the event.

The change has been introduced following a reduction in the wild bird risk levels and consequent reduction in risk associated with shows and gatherings.

You can read the updated risk assessment on the likelihood of spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 associated with bird fairs, shows, markets, sales and other gatherings.

Vaccines

You cannot vaccinate poultry or most captive birds against bird flu in England.

You can only vaccinate zoo birds in England if you meet eligibility criteria and get authorisation from APHA. Only zoos or collections holding a current zoo licence can apply for vaccination.

Defra continues to invest in bird flu research and monitors the situation globally.

We work with the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) to monitor the development of vaccines for birds.

Find out more information on avian influenza (bird flu) vaccination and the work of the avian influenza vaccination taskforce.

Risk levels and outbreak assessments

The risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5 in wild birds in Great Britain is assessed as low (event is rare but does occur).

The risk of poultry exposure to HPAI H5 in Great Britain is assessed as:

low (event is rare but does occur) (with medium uncertainty) where there is suboptimal or poor biosecurity

very low (event is very rare but cannot be excluded) (with medium uncertainty) where good biosecurity is consistently applied at all times

Find details of the evidence that supported these decisions in the:

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advise that bird flu is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

Wild birds

Find out how to report dead wild birds.

Defra has set out practical information to support land managers, the public and ornithological and environmental organisations in their response to the growing threat of bird flu.

The mitigation strategy for avian influenza in wild birds in England and Wales explains how these groups, together with the government and its delivery partners, can reduce the impact on wild bird populations whilst protecting public health, the wider environment and the rural economy.

Landowners, local authorities and other organisations can download and print bird flu posters to display on site when there is a risk of bird flu or if bird flu has been detected in the area.

Feeding wild birds

You can feed wild birds but always wash your hands with soap and water afterwards. Avoid areas that have premises where poultry or captive birds are kept. Wild birds can spread bird flu to captive birds.

If you’re in an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) you cannot feed wild gamebirds within 500m of a premises with more than 500 poultry or captive birds. Check if you’re in a zone on the bird flu zone map and find out more in the guidance on rules if you keep game birds.

If you feed wild birds in your garden, read advice from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) to keep feeders and water baths clean. This will help to stop bird flu and other diseases spreading between different birds.

The UK Health Security Agency has said that the risk to the public from this bird flu strain is very low. It mainly affects birds.

Do not touch or move any dead or sick wild birds – find out how to report them.

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if you touch wild bird faeces or feathers. For more advice go to the NHS website.

Mammals

Avian influenza (bird flu) viruses can also infect wild and kept mammals. This is known as influenza of avian origin.

Find out how we monitor the risk of influenza of avian origin in wild mammals.

Influenza of avian origin in mammals is notifiable in both wild and kept mammals.

You must report it immediately if you examine or inspect any wild or kept mammal, or analyse samples from any wild or kept mammal or mammal carcase and:

suspect the presence of influenza of avian origin

detect evidence of influenza A virus or antibodies to influenza A virus

Report it immediately by calling:

03000 200 301 if you’re in England

03003 038 268 if you’re in Wales

your local Field Services Office if you’re in Scotland

If you do not report it, you’re breaking the law.

Bird flu webinars

Whether you have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock, the avian influenza ‘stop the spread’ webinars explain what you can do to protect your birds.

Defra policies and contingency plans

Defra controls cases of bird flu by following the:

Bird flu legislation

The legislation in England includes: