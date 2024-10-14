UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Black History Month at IOE 2024
A focus on Black History Month and beyond in 2024 at IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society.
The IOE Dean's Race Equality Pledges
IOE strives for racial equality in our community by:
- Promoting an anti-racist culture,
- Improving our curriculum and pedagogy,
- Improving the diversity of our staff profile, particularly amongst senior academic staff, through action on recruitment and progression
Read how IOE is working to achieve these pledges.
Creating impact through research, from our early career researchers
Widening engagement with climate policy
For the UK to reach its Net Zero target, every community will need to be engaged but its environmental sector and climate movement currently lacks diversity, particularly from working-class and minoritised ethnic and religious groups. Dr Alessandra Palange’s project, Letters from the Global South, set out to address this problem and aimed to get more people from different backgrounds to learn about and engage with climate policy.
Embedding decolonising research in higher education
Universities, like all institutions, need to take the legacies of colonialism seriously: to consider how its long history still shapes aspects of their culture and ways of working, including their teaching and research, perpetuating unjust social relations. Cultures of Decolonisation is a UCL Grand Challenges research project that has helped researchers to reflect on their practices, identifying challenges and practical steps to effectively embed decolonising research at UCL.
Click here for the full press release
Baby boomers living longer, but in poorer health than previous generations11/10/2024 12:25:00
Baby boomers – those born in the late 1940s and 50s – are more likely to experience multiple health problems in their later years than their older counterparts, finds a study led by UCL researchers.
Only a quarter of millennials who want children are trying for them07/10/2024 09:10:00
Two fifths of 32-year-olds in England want children – or more children, if they are already parents – but only one in four of them are actively trying to conceive.
UCL research project launches inaugural prize to celebrate youth-led making for social good04/10/2024 16:20:00
The Making Good prize, awarded by the UCL-led Making Spaces project, celebrates young people’s innovation in makerspaces and aims to encourage diverse youth engagement with STEM and community engagement.
Multilingual learners reap significant academic benefits and outpace monolingual peers04/10/2024 12:20:00
Research from Professor Roberto Filippi (IOE) shows that early multilingual exposure creates long-term academic benefits for multilingual students compared to their monolingual peers, and its cultural factors offset the negative effects of low socioeconomic status.
IOE achieves Athena SWAN Silver Award03/10/2024 12:25:00
UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society has been recognised for its significant commitment to promoting gender equality.
IOE to co-lead effort tackling grand challenge of creating data-empowered societies27/09/2024 09:10:00
Professor Allison Littlejohn (IOE) and Professor James Hetherington (UCL Centre for Advanced Research Computing) have been appointed as joint Pro-Vice-Provosts to lead the new UCL Grand Challenges Theme of Data Empowered Societies.
How do we reinvigorate language learning for the benefit of culture and society?26/09/2024 16:20:00
Professor Li Wei, UCL IOE Director and Dean and Professor of Applied Linguistics, reflects on the transformative powers of language learning and how IOE works to spread these benefits.
New data offers unparalleled insight into pivotal moments of millennials’ lives24/09/2024 09:10:00
Data from the Next Steps study’s Age 32 Sweep are now available to download from the UK Data Service. It offers new research opportunities into a time of life when many are forming relationships, starting families, buying houses or developing their careers.