Black History Month at IOE 2024

A focus on Black History Month and beyond in 2024 at IOE, UCL's Faculty of Education and Society.

The IOE Dean's Race Equality Pledges

IOE strives for racial equality in our community by:

Promoting an anti-racist culture,

Improving our curriculum and pedagogy,

Improving the diversity of our staff profile, particularly amongst senior academic staff, through action on recruitment and progression

Creating impact through research, from our early career researchers

Widening engagement with climate policy

For the UK to reach its Net Zero target, every community will need to be engaged but its environmental sector and climate movement currently lacks diversity, particularly from working-class and minoritised ethnic and religious groups. Dr Alessandra Palange’s project, Letters from the Global South, set out to address this problem and aimed to get more people from different backgrounds to learn about and engage with climate policy.

Embedding decolonising research in higher education

Universities, like all institutions, need to take the legacies of colonialism seriously: to consider how its long history still shapes aspects of their culture and ways of working, including their teaching and research, perpetuating unjust social relations. Cultures of Decolonisation is a UCL Grand Challenges research project that has helped researchers to reflect on their practices, identifying challenges and practical steps to effectively embed decolonising research at UCL.

