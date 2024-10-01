Boardman up for green sports award

Our chair is on the shortlist for recognition at the BBC Green Sports Awards 2024 for his advocacy on environmental sustainability in our sector.

Our chair Chris Boardman CBE has been shortlisted for ‘Evergreen Athlete of the Year’ at the BBC Green Sports Awards 2024.

In their third year, the awards are a celebration of the sports people and organisations who are combining their passions of sport and sustainability to drive change and promote a greener future.

The category in which Chris has been nominated – one of five overall – recognises “a professional sportsperson who has proactively demonstrated ongoing support for environmental and/or climate change issues for a number of years”.

It reflects his position as a tireless advocate and passionate campaigner on the subject, both in his role on our board and as commissioner of Active Travel England.

The former Olympic cycling champion is one of five people up for the accolade, all of whom are doing incredible things to raise awareness of and tackle the climate crisis in sport.

They include Australian surfer Adrian 'Ace' Buchan, endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, former Paralympic sailor Alexandra Rickham and ex-rower Melissa Wilson.

The winner of the award last year was former Major League Baseball player Chris Dickerson.

This summer, Chris led an eight-day, 550-mile bike ride from Manchester to Paris during which he visited some of the innovative sporting projects leading the way in tackling climate change.

Pedal for Paris aimed to inspire wider action on environmental sustainability in sport and physical activity, and it followed the launch of our first-ever strategy on the issue, Every Move, in which we committed to lead and support the sector to become greener.

The awards evening takes place in London on Monday 7 October in the evening before the Sport Positive summit, a two-day gathering of the global sports community on climate change and related topics, at which Chris is giving a keynote speech.

Congratulations and good luck to all the nominees!

Find out more