Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Boost for swifter justice as legal aid consultation launches
Vulnerable people at risk of unfair eviction or homelessness could benefit from a £20 million a year boost in legal aid as a consultation is launched today.
- Consultation launched on additional £20 million a year increase to help rebuild legal aid sector
- First major funding boost for civil legal aid since 1996 to help those facing homelessness
- Increase also earmarked for immigration work to help reduce the asylum backlog
Vulnerable people, including those who are at risk of unfair eviction or being pushed into homelessness, could benefit from a £20 million a year boost in legal aid as a consultation is launched today (Friday, 24 January) as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.
This would represent the first meaningful increase in civil legal aid fees in almost 30 years which, once fully implemented, will improve access to legal advice for people if they face unfair housing battles or are at risk of losing their home.
The investment, which represents a minimum 10 percent increase in fees, will also support lawyers who provide advice to victims of modern slavery and trafficking as well as speeding up asylum processing. This will help the Government to deliver commitments on reducing the asylum backlog and ending hotel use and ensure that the most vulnerable are better able to navigate a complex legal system and get swifter access to justice.
Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman KC, said:
Today’s launch marks a crucial step towards rebuilding the legal aid sector which has been left neglected for years.
A key part of our Plan for Change is ensuring the legal aid sector is on a sustainable footing. These proposals will make a real difference to helping support quicker access to justice for those who need it most.
Today’s consultation on the fee uplift marks an early step in the Government’s response to the evidence gathered as part of the Review of Civil Legal Aid. This demonstrated that both the housing and immigration sectors are under particularly acute pressure.
In total, the proposals would increase the spend on fees in the housing sector by 24 percent and for immigration and asylum work by 30 percent.
In addition to the fee proposals, the consultation is seeking further evidence from civil legal aid providers on improving access to remote legal advice. Fees for other civil legal aid categories will remain under consideration.
Last month the Government also committed to a consultation on uplifting fees for criminal legal aid for solicitors, having already provided a £24 million increase in fees for solicitors who work in police stations and youth courts.
Further Information:
- The Government has launched a consultation on increasing legal aid fees for those working in the housing (housing and debt) and immigration (immigration and asylum) sectors, proposing to increase fees to a rate in the region of £65/£69 per hour (non-London/London), or provide a 10% uplift, whichever is higher. Fixed fees will be uplifted by the same percentage as the increase in the underlying hourly rate for that work. This will be implemented in 2025-26 with costs scaling up to £20m at steady state. This will increase overall spend by 24% for housing and 30% for immigration.
- The Government has also published five of the remaining reports from the Review of Civil Legal Aid: these are the Call for Evidence Summary; User Experience Literature Review; two Data Publications - Deep Dive reports for Housing and Immigration; and the Overarching Report. This evidence has informed the consultation and will continue to shape future policy direction.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/boost-for-swifter-justice-as-legal-aid-consultation-launches
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Better protection for victims thanks to new law on sexually explicit deepfakes23/01/2025 10:05:00
Malicious predators who create sexually explicit deepfakes without consent can expect to face the full force of the law under a new amendment to legislation.
Women’s Justice Board begins plans to send fewer women to prison22/01/2025 12:05:00
Cutting crime and reducing the number of vulnerable women being sent to prison is top of the agenda at the first meeting of the Women’s Justice Board.
Use of computer evidence in court to be interrogated21/01/2025 15:15:15
The role of computer evidence in the criminal justice system will be examined through a call for evidence to prevent future miscarriages of justice.
New sentencing approach to cut drug-fuelled crime21/01/2025 10:15:00
A new report shows how drug-fuelled crime is being tackled through tough community sentences to get offenders with addiction issues back on straight and narrow.
Government push to inform victims of their rights20/01/2025 12:15:00
Young adults who fall victim to crime will be better supported through a new Government campaign.
Top bosses join forces to get thousands of offenders into work10/01/2025 13:10:00
Top UK business leaders will spearhead a major new drive to get thousands of offenders into stable jobs and away from a life of crime.
More support for victims of anti-social behaviour09/01/2025 15:22:00
Victims of anti-social behaviour are to get better information and access to support.
Government crackdown on explicit deepfakes07/01/2025 11:15:00
Predators who create sexually explicit ‘deepfakes’ could face prosecution as the Government bears down on vile online abuse.