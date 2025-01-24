Boost for swifter justice as legal aid consultation launches

Vulnerable people at risk of unfair eviction or homelessness could benefit from a £20 million a year boost in legal aid as a consultation is launched today.

Vulnerable people, including those who are at risk of unfair eviction or being pushed into homelessness, could benefit from a £20 million a year boost in legal aid as a consultation is launched today (Friday, 24 January) as part of the Government’s Plan for Change.

This would represent the first meaningful increase in civil legal aid fees in almost 30 years which, once fully implemented, will improve access to legal advice for people if they face unfair housing battles or are at risk of losing their home.

The investment, which represents a minimum 10 percent increase in fees, will also support lawyers who provide advice to victims of modern slavery and trafficking as well as speeding up asylum processing. This will help the Government to deliver commitments on reducing the asylum backlog and ending hotel use and ensure that the most vulnerable are better able to navigate a complex legal system and get swifter access to justice.

Justice Minister, Sarah Sackman KC, said:

Today’s launch marks a crucial step towards rebuilding the legal aid sector which has been left neglected for years. A key part of our Plan for Change is ensuring the legal aid sector is on a sustainable footing. These proposals will make a real difference to helping support quicker access to justice for those who need it most.

Today’s consultation on the fee uplift marks an early step in the Government’s response to the evidence gathered as part of the Review of Civil Legal Aid. This demonstrated that both the housing and immigration sectors are under particularly acute pressure.

In total, the proposals would increase the spend on fees in the housing sector by 24 percent and for immigration and asylum work by 30 percent.

In addition to the fee proposals, the consultation is seeking further evidence from civil legal aid providers on improving access to remote legal advice. Fees for other civil legal aid categories will remain under consideration.

Last month the Government also committed to a consultation on uplifting fees for criminal legal aid for solicitors, having already provided a £24 million increase in fees for solicitors who work in police stations and youth courts.

