Boosting jobs market must remain top priority
- Payrolled employees fell by 35,000 into November
- Vacancies decreased by 31,000 to 818,000, the 29th consecutive decrease
- Youth unemployment rate remains high at 12.7%
- Inactivity from long-term sickness also remains high at 2.8 million
- Real wages grew by 3.0%, but remain just above where they were when the financial crisis hit
Responding to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing challenges with falling jobs and vacancies, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:
“The Tories left behind a failed economy. Poor growth has left us with falling vacancies, high youth unemployment, and too many people stuck waiting for the healthcare they need to return to work.
“The government is heading in the right direction, boosting investment to get the economy moving and create more jobs. They must deliver that investment quickly, and the Bank of England must keep moving with interest rate cuts. Small improvements in private sector pay growth are no reason to delay action.
“Ministers are taking important steps to improve support for people out of work. Jobcentres must become places people enter with hope, not fear. They should give young people genuine opportunities to earn and learn. And they should help everyone who wants to improve their skills, find better work, and take a step up in their career.”
