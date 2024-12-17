Boosting jobs market must remain top priority

Responding to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show ongoing challenges with falling jobs and vacancies, TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said:

“The Tories left behind a failed economy. Poor growth has left us with falling vacancies, high youth unemployment, and too many people stuck waiting for the healthcare they need to return to work.

“The government is heading in the right direction, boosting investment to get the economy moving and create more jobs. They must deliver that investment quickly, and the Bank of England must keep moving with interest rate cuts. Small improvements in private sector pay growth are no reason to delay action.

“Ministers are taking important steps to improve support for people out of work. Jobcentres must become places people enter with hope, not fear. They should give young people genuine opportunities to earn and learn. And they should help everyone who wants to improve their skills, find better work, and take a step up in their career.”