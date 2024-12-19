Boosting reuse and recycling

2030 Route map to circular economy unveiled.

Actions aimed at ensuring households and businesses in Scotland boost reuse and recycling rates and cut waste have been published.

The Circular Economy and Waste Route Map sets out 11 priority areas where efforts and resources will be concentrated to support a transition to a circular economy – where resources are kept in use for as long as possible.

They include:

setting new circular economy targets

reducing the amount of food waste produced

developing a model for regional hubs and networks for the reuse of construction materials and assets

improving the provision of recycling and waste services

minimising the carbon impacts of the energy from waste sector

The Route Map is the product of extensive collaboration and engagement with the public, private and third sectors through two consultations since 2022, with consistently high levels of support for the proposals.

The overall recycling rate in Scotland is at its highest level since records began in 2011, and the actions in the Route Map complement provisions in the Circular Economy (Scotland) Act 2024, which was passed unanimously by MSPs in June.

Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin launched the Route Map at a visit to Grassmarket Community Project in Edinburgh, which upcycles discarded wooden furniture into new items.

She said: “Reusing and recycling materials has a huge role to play in Scotland’s response to tackling the climate crisis.

“We must make the circular option, where we value materials and keep them in use for as long as possible, either in their original form or recycled, an easier choice for Scottish households, businesses and the public sector.

“The Route Map sets out an ambitious plan to help make this a reality and I want to thank all those who have contributed to its development.

“There have been consistently high levels of support for its actions, which promote and support responsible production and consumption, along with the sustainable management of Scotland’s resources – and the final route map will be key to supporting the Scottish Government’s net zero and economic growth goals.”

Helene van der Ploeg, CEO of the Grassmarket Community Project said: “We pride ourselves on our initiatives to repurpose, recycle and reuse through our wood workshop, and Tartan shop. Old furniture, church pews and fallen trees are donated and re-worked into beautiful pieces of furniture or small household items. Leftover tartan from weavers, and donated fabric scraps are handcrafted into beautiful gifts.

"These materials, once considered waste and destined for landfill, are now valuable contributors to the circular economy. Thanks to generous donations, we're recycling these materials, giving them new purpose, and creating timeless treasures that will be passed down through generations.

"Along the way, we generate income, provide essential skills training for our members (beneficiaries) and volunteers, all of which embodies and reinforces the values of the Route Map and our commitment to the circular economy."

Background

Read the Circular Economy and Waste Route Map

Summary of priority actions:

* = Relates to provisions in the Circular Economy (Scotland) Act 2024