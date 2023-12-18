Brazil has a unique opportunity to drive transformation of food systems

EXPERT COMMENT

As an agriculture powerhouse and future G20 and COP president, the country can lead the effort to change the way the world produces food.

The United Arab Emirates’ COP presidency has successfully moved food system transformation firmly onto the global climate change agenda.

A new US–UAE fund, pledging $17 billion to support low carbon food system practices, and initiatives such as the Alliance of Champions for Food System Transformation (with Brazil as co-chair), are important signals that governments and non-state actors recognize the speed and scale required to deliver both climate and biodiversity objectives.

A new report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Global Roadmap for food system transition, offers a clear vision for countries to adopt in this global effort.

Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.