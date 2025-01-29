Scottish Government
|Printable version
Brexit cost: higher energy bills and lower investment
Scottish Government calls for closer energy links with Europe.
The Scottish Government is calling for closer co-operation with Europe to help lower energy bills and boost investment.
Ahead of upcoming UK Government talks with the EU the Scottish Government has published a report, identifying a number of opportunities to more closely align with the European Union on energy matters.
These include:
- accelerating the adoption of more efficient UK-EU electricity trading arrangements to bring down energy costs for consumers
- linking the UK and EU Emissions Trading Schemes (ETS) to help reduce costs and barriers to trade
Estimates from the UK energy industry predict that unless the UK moves toward closer cooperation with the EU on energy and climate, it may lead to additional costs of up to £10billion in 2024-25, through higher energy bills and lower Treasury revenues.
The Scottish Government’s wants Scotland to be an EU member state, however the report published today sets out immediate actions which would rebuild closer collaboration with the EU on energy and climate matters and offset some of the damage caused by Brexit.
Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said: “As we approach the fifth anniversary of Brexit, the costs to the people of Scotland are becoming ever clearer.
“The best future for Scotland is to be a member state of the EU. But we will always be a voice for closer co-operation with our fellow Europeans – in particular around issues which impact us all such as lowering energy bills and driving up investment in renewables.
“This paper highlights the key areas where working together is vital for achieving our shared ambitions - driving economic growth, reducing costs, strengthening energy security and substantially contributing to our shared climate goals.
“We have a pivotal role to play and stand ready to work collaboratively with the UK Government and wider partners to re-build a closer relationship with Europe in this space.”
Background
Read the Closer energy and climate cooperation with the EU report
Energy UK Explains: the cost of the UK-EU relationship for energy - Energy UK
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/brexit-cost-higher-energy-bills-and-lower-investment/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Monthly GDP Estimates for November29/01/2025 16:05:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland
New approaches to eradicating child poverty29/01/2025 15:05:00
Wrap-around support delivering improved outcomes for families.
Reducing the risk of reoffending29/01/2025 10:05:00
Funding to support individuals released from prison following short-term sentences.
Budget agreements secured28/01/2025 15:05:00
New funding for bus fares, drug services and free school meals.
Scottish House Condition Survey: 2023 Key Findings28/01/2025 13:05:00
The Chief Statistician has released figures on fuel poverty, energy efficiency, the condition of housing and other key descriptors of the occupied housing stock in Scotland.
Protecting, strengthening and renewing the NHS28/01/2025 10:05:00
People across Scotland will have better access to NHS treatment through increased capacity, expanded primary care services, enhanced use of digital innovations and a range of other measures, First Minister John Swinney yesterday announced.
Storm recovery operation continues27/01/2025 13:05:00
Considerable progress has been made to restore services following Storm Éowyn but some impacts are set to continue, a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGORR) chaired by the First Minister has heard.
Scottish climate action hubs: independent evaluation27/01/2025 12:05:00
A report of an independent evaluation of the climate action hubs in the Northeast of Scotland and the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland carried out by CAG Consultants.