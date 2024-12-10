New breakfast club fund announced.

Thousands of children from disadvantaged backgrounds will benefit from free breakfasts, thanks to £3 million from the Scottish Government.

Announced in the draft Budget for 2025-26, Bright Start Breakfasts will help more primary school children get a healthy start to the day. The initiative will also provide families with childcare, supporting more parents to get to work in the morning.

This investment will build on the current breakfast provision in place, with nearly half of Scotland’s schools already providing access to food before the start of the school day.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited Clackmannan Primary School, where local children are already attending a breakfast club.

Ms Gilruth yesterday said: