Scottish Government
|Printable version
Bright Start Breakfasts
New breakfast club fund announced.
Thousands of children from disadvantaged backgrounds will benefit from free breakfasts, thanks to £3 million from the Scottish Government.
Announced in the draft Budget for 2025-26, Bright Start Breakfasts will help more primary school children get a healthy start to the day. The initiative will also provide families with childcare, supporting more parents to get to work in the morning.
This investment will build on the current breakfast provision in place, with nearly half of Scotland’s schools already providing access to food before the start of the school day.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth visited Clackmannan Primary School, where local children are already attending a breakfast club.
Ms Gilruth yesterday said:
“Breakfast clubs are a crucial part of the Scottish Government’s key mission to eradicate child poverty.
“We know how important a healthy breakfast can be for children, particularly those who are most at risk of poverty, and these clubs will help set children up for the day so they can achieve their learning potential.
“Bright Start Breakfasts will build upon the support that we are already providing families in the latest Budget, including lifting the two-child cap, expanding free school meals, the school clothing grant and education maintenance allowance - ultimately giving families across Scotland vital help through the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/bright-start-breakfasts/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
CashBack projects support thousands of young people10/12/2024 16:25:00
A programme funded from the seized assets of criminals has supported 15,368 young people in 2023-24.
Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels, 2023-2410/12/2024 15:05:00
Official statistics have been released today on school pupils’ Achievement of Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) Levels (ACEL) in the reading, writing, listening & talking and numeracy ‘organisers’.
Summary Statistics for Schools in Scotland 2024 Published10/12/2024 13:25:00
The number of teachers in Scotland decreased to 53,412 full-time equivalents (FTE), a drop of 621 FTE compared to the previous year.
Investing in affordable housing10/12/2024 10:05:00
Housing Minister Paul McLennan visited an affordable housing development in East Lothian to highlight plans in the draft Budget for next year to increase funding for the Affordable Housing Supply Programme.
Scottish Government Support for the Veterans and Armed Forces Community 202409/12/2024 16:05:00
This report highlights our continuing support for the Veterans and Armed Forces community in Scotland and provides an update on this year’s achievements and work undertaken to improve support and access to services for our Armed Forces, Veterans and their families.
Additional funding for Short Breaks Fund09/12/2024 15:05:00
An additional 15,000 unpaid carers will be supported to take short breaks away from their caring responsibilities as a result of a £5 million boost to the Voluntary Sector Short Breaks Fund.
Long term survey strategy: summary report and framework to support decision-making09/12/2024 13:05:00
Summarises the key findings from research exploring mixed mode survey designs in the context of the Scottish Government’s large-scale general population surveys.
Progress for Scotland09/12/2024 12:05:00
The Scottish Budget will ensure people in Scotland are better off than in the rest of the UK, Finance Secretary Shona Robison has said – as she urged Parliament to unite in delivering progress for Scotland.
Improving patient experience09/12/2024 10:25:00
Record funding will transform engagement with health services.