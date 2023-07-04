British sporting stars unite to celebrate NHS’s 75th birthday

Great Britain’s sporting heroes have come together to mark the 75th birthday of the NHS by sharing their own personal stories of thanks for the much-loved British institution.

In a new film released for the 75th anniversary of the NHS (Wednesday 5 July), athletes from Team GB, ParalympicsGB and Special Olympics GB have expressed their gratitude for the work that the NHS has done in supporting them throughout their lives and careers.

Among the tributes are poignant messages from sporting legends Sir Andy Murray OBE, Jonnie Peacock MBE, Sam Quek MBE.

Britain’s most successful tennis star, Sir Andy Murray OBE shared his thanks to the NHS and noted the important role the NHS plays in supporting families across the UK. He said: “To me the NHS is very important, they’ve always been there for my family when we’ve really needed them.

“Whether that’s been in the middle of the night when one of my children is ill and we need to see someone urgently, they’re always there. The staff have been incredible and are always so helpful.”

Two-time Paralympic champion, Jonnie Peacock MBE also shared his appreciation for the NHS. Peacock had his right leg amputated below the knee as a child, having contracted meningitis. He has since gone on to represent GB at three Paralympic Games, winning gold at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

Click here for the full press release