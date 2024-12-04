British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference Joint Communiqué

A meeting of the-British Irish Intergovernmental Conference took place in Farmleigh in Dublin on 3 December 2024.

The Government of Ireland was represented by the Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, and the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee.

The Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was represented by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, the Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, and the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Fleur Anderson MP.

Twenty-five years on from the first meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference, and reflecting their roles as co-guarantors of the Good Friday Agreement, the two Governments discussed how they can best continue to support the effective operation of all the institutions of the Agreement across all three Strands.

They discussed the work underway to repeal and replace the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act in a way that is human-rights compliant and can secure the support of the public and of victims and survivors particularly. The Government of Ireland welcomed the UK Government’s decision to establish an inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane, including in the context of the 2001 Weston Park agreement.

The Governments also discussed the work of the Omagh Bombing Inquiry and the Government of Ireland’s support for it. There was also a discussion of the Dublin/Monaghan bombings and next steps in relation to Operation Denton.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting the Common Travel Area to the benefit of citizens across these islands and noted, in particular, the importance of continued engagement with tourism stakeholders to ensure the UK ETA scheme is rolled out smoothly.

They discussed security cooperation and the recommendations of the Independent Reporting Commission in relation to how to achieve further progress on the ending of paramilitarism.

They also welcomed the ongoing work across both Governments, led by the Taoiseach and Prime Minister, to fully realise an ambitious renewal of the wider UK-Ireland relationship.

They agreed that the Conference would meet again in the coming months.