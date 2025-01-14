Brooke Additives blames sacked employee for pollution

The AdBlue manufacturer was fined £3,600 after pollution from its Weston-super-Mare site killed 345 fish, with a former employee being blamed for the incident.

A Weston-super-Mare company boss blamed a sacked employee for pollution that killed more than 300 fish in the River Banwell.

But, on Thursday, the company, Brooke Additives Ltd of the Rolston Farm Business Park, Weston-super-Mare was fined £3,600 after admitting a charge relating to the pollution incident in April 2023. The company was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £5,119.18.

In a case brought by the Environment Agency, Exeter magistrates that officers went to Silver Moor Lane after a member of staff reported seeing dead fish on the River Banwell. Tests showed high levels of ammonia and the dark colour of water in a rhyne, entering the river and staining of riverbed vegetation, showed the pollution had been entering the water for some time.

More dead fish were seen downstream and, after following the rhyne, the officers found a pipe discharging a clear liquid directly into the watercourse. A test at this point showed very high levels of ammonia and calcification in the pipe - indicating the liquid had been discharging over a considerable period.

The pipe was traced to Brooke Additives Ltd, which produces AdBlue – a urea-based fuel additive. Agency officers spoke to company staff and to limit further pollution a soil bund was created. Brooke Additives director Glyn Brooke blamed a sacked former employee for the pollution.

The Environment Agency’s investigation found 345 dead fish with environmental damage stretching over a 2km length of watercourse.

During a later interview, Mr Brooke and fellow director Mark Heuff said the company accepted responsibility for the pollution, but maintained it had been caused by a sacked former employee. They said staff had seen this person pouring liquid down a drain, which was not company procedure. However, the Environment Agency showed that the pollution continued for two months after the alleged sacking.

Following the incident the company also took further remedial action, including diverting site drains to a newly built sump, installing CCTV and provided staff training.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency yesterday said:

The company blamed a disgruntled ex-employee, but whatever the cause, there was significant damage to the environment and many fish died.

Background

The charge:

On and before the 24 April 2023 you, Brooke Additives Ltd, did cause an unpermitted water discharge activity, namely the discharge of poisonous, noxious or polluting matter from Rolston Farm Business Park, Weston-Super-Mare, Somerset into inland fresh waters contrary to Regulations 12(1)(b) and Regulation 38(1)(a) of the Environmental Permitting (England and Wales) Regulations 2016.

AdBlue is a diesel exhaust fluid that helps vehicles meet emission standards.