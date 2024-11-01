Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
Budget 2024: Children’s Commissioner’s reaction
The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves delivered the Budget in which she announced plans to rebuild public services.
Among the announcements was that schools in England will receive a £1 billion increase for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). The news comes just days after the National Audit Office warned the SEND system was financially ‘unsustainable’. It was also confirmed that the core education budget is going up by £2.3 billion and there was a further £300 million announced for further education.
It’s clear when speaking to children all over the country that they are hopeful for change. They want improvements to the support available in school, faster access to quality healthcare to limit the time spent waiting for support, and priority given to local services that improve their family lives.
The Chancellor’s decision to protect total education funding is welcome, as is her recognition of the need for a renewed focus on SEND provision, but these commitments must go hand in hand with a bold plan for reforming the SEND and healthcare systems that’s focused on children’s needs, not just their diagnosis.
It is also encouraging to see the commitment made to supporting kinship and foster care – something highlighted during Kinship Care Week – so that more children have a safe and loving home.
The announcements in this week’s budget are important steps, but now is the time for action to deliver this promised change.
Earlier this year in The Big Ambition, the Children’s Commissioner set out her vision for a government that works for children as well as adults, under pinned by a series of enabling actions. Included among these are:
- A shared government vision for good outcomes for children, and for all services and departments to be held to account for achieving those goals;
- Services that are easy for parents and children to navigate, with each child having a single ‘plan’ that parents can see and use which sets out the support they are entitled to;
- The introduction of a unique childhood identifier so that vital information can be easily shared, and nobody falls through the gaps; and
- A clear, long-term funding stream for children, based on the local level of need, and a workforce strategy to address the recruitment and retention challenges across all services working with children.
Responses to The Big Ambition showed children are solutions-focused and have brilliant ideas.
Now the government needs to listen to children’s views and act on their experiences, ensuring that education, health and social care services work together to make this a country of opportunity for every child.
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/blog/budget-2024-childrens-commissioners-reaction/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
Advocacy for children in accommodation rated inadequate01/11/2024 15:10:00
Every child in care should have a stable loving home and deserves a say about where they live and what it’s like. They should have access to advocates who can help them with this – but this is not always the case.
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children22/10/2024 12:20:00
Statement from the Children’s Commissioner on removing reasonable physical punishment of children (21 October 2024).
“We are robbing children of their childhoods” – new data reveals years-long waits for children’s autism diagnoses21/10/2024 13:33:00
An abridged version of the below blog appeared in The Sunday Times on October 13th.
Children’s Commissioner warns of invisible crisis as delays and inequalities laid bare among children with neurodevelopmental conditions16/10/2024 09:20:00
An estimated 400,000 children – around 3% of all children in England – are seeking support from health services for a suspected neurodevelopmental condition.
Celebrating 100 Voices for 100 Days, and continuing The Big Conversation15/10/2024 09:20:00
“The government need to listen to children more, as it’s our future and the world that we have to live in,” girl, 11, The Big Ambition (14 October 2024).
Kinship Care Week 2024: Experiences of kinship carer14/10/2024 12:20:00
To celebrate Kinship Care Week, I am sharing a guest blog from Rebekah, a 63-year-old kinship carer, who describes the moment her life changed as she became a kinship carer for her two grandchildren.
Kinship Care Week 202411/10/2024 12:20:00
Kinship Care Week is a chance to recognise the incredible but often under-acknowledged contributions of kinship carers – family members and close friends who step in during times of crisis to care for children.
‘You’ll never walk alone…’ Visiting Spellow Library01/10/2024 09:20:00
A few short weeks ago we were all stunned, shocked and horrified to see violence and riots across many parts of England. The trouble started in Southport in the wake of the dreadful attacks on a group of children, and spread like wildfire.