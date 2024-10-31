Budget marks ‘step in right direction’

Finance Secretary responds to UK Autumn Budget.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison has welcomed additional funding in the Autumn Budget, but said the Scottish Government will still face “enormous cost pressures” despite the measures.

The Finance Secretary said:

“We called for increased investment in public services, infrastructure and tackling poverty. This budget is a step in the right direction, but still leaves us facing enormous cost pressures going forwards. The additional funding for this financial year has already been factored into our spending plans.

“By changing her fiscal rules and increasing investment in infrastructure, the Chancellor has met a core ask of the Scottish Government. But after 14 years of austerity, it’s going to take more than one year to rebuild and recover – we will need to see continued investment over the coming years to reset and reform public services.

“Indeed, there is a risk that by providing more funding for public services while increasing employer national insurance contributions, the UK Government is giving with one hand while taking away with the other. We estimate that the employer national insurance change could add up to £500 million in costs for the public sector unless it is fully reimbursed – and there is a danger that we won’t get that certainty until after the Scottish budget process for 2025/26 has concluded.

“With the lingering effects of the cost of living crisis still hitting family finances, it is disappointing that there was no mention of abolishing the two-child limit, which evidence shows would be one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce child poverty. Neither was there mention of funding for the Winter Fuel Payment.

“As ever, the devil is in the detail, and we will now take the time to assess the full implications of yesterday’s statement. I will be announcing further details as part of the Scottish Budget on 4 December.”