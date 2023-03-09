Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund launched.

Support for community groups bringing people and communities together to tackle isolation has been launched today.

The £3.8 million Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund is part of a new plan, Recovering our Connections, that aims to reduce inequality by bringing people from communities across Scotland together.

Equalities and Older People’s Minister Christina McKelvie said:

“As our society changes, there is increasing recognition of social isolation and loneliness as major public health issues that can have a significant impact on a person's physical and mental wellbeing. “The new Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund will provide vital, longer-term support for organisations and projects working on the ground to bring people together and build connections in communities throughout the country. “Everyone can play a part in tackling these challenges, and our new plan reaffirms our commitment to building a connected Scotland for everyone.”

Chief Executive Officer of Generations Working Together Alison Clyde said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that the new Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund is being launched today at our annual conference. “We are confident that this fund will generate new opportunities to tackle social isolation and loneliness in all ages, and we are excited by its potential to support innovative and impactful intergenerational projects across Scotland.”

Background

Recovering Our Connections (2023)

The Social Isolation and Loneliness Fund will distribute £3.8 million to community groups and organisations tackling social isolation and loneliness until July 2026.

Expressions of Interest in applying for the fund are open until 31 March 2026.