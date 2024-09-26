Building climate resilience

Plan to help communities understand how climate change impacts their lives.

Communities and businesses across Scotland will be given support and tools to help tackle the unavoidable impacts of climate change as part of the Scottish Government’s new National Adaptation Plan.

The Scottish National Adaptation Plan 2024-2029 (SNAP3) sets out a comprehensive suite of more than 200 actions and proposals for managing the current and future impacts of climate change in Scotland.

Climate change means Scotland will experience more extreme weather. Flooding, water scarcity and hot weather can damage our environment, disrupt public transport and affect our supply of foods, vital goods and services. This means that households, communities, businesses and organisations across Scotland are having to consider the impacts of climate change more than ever.

It includes how sectors including agriculture, transport and health as well as businesses and communities will prepare for more extreme weather events, such as flooding, water scarcity and extreme periods of heat. These include:

£5.5 million of funding this year to complete a national network of Community Climate Action Hubs to drive locally-led climate action across Scotland

investing £400million investment to Scotland’s railway infrastructure to reduce weather-related disruption

facilitating peer-to-peer support to local governments and public services to prepare for the impacts of climate change for local populations

providing advice and support to businesses on how they can future proof their workplaces through practical check-lists on how to prepare for the impacts of climate change

ensuring the NHS Scotland estate is prepared and equipped to deal with extreme heat and flooding

Launching the plan at a visit to the Restoring the River Leven project, First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:

“While we must ensure Scotland continues to play its part in addressing the causes of climate change, we must also be ready to deal with the impacts that are already locked in giving us wetter winters, drier summers and more weather-related disruption. “Our new Adaptation Plan is our most comprehensive response to protecting people’s lives and livelihoods against the risks of climate change - with over 200 actions to build climate resilience in our communities, businesses, public services and natural environment. “I am proud to lead a Scotland that is driving forward the race to net zero, whilst ensuring that our country is ready for the impacts of climate change that we are already experiencing. This can be demonstrated through the Leven River Restoration Project, which has adapted the local landscape to help reduce the amount of flooding in the area, whilst restoring and encouraging wildlife and nature to flourish. It is a fantastic example of how collaborative working can use nature to adapt to the challenges we face at the same time as delivering benefit for the local community.”

Nicole Paterson, Chief Executive of the Scottish Environment protection Agency (SEPA), yesterday said:

“Scotland’s natural environment is globally renowned and our water environment, as we can see in Leven today, is central to our environmental, economic and social success. Scotland’s water quality is at its highest level ever, with more than 87% of our water environment achieving good or high classification for water quality, with an ambition to go further. “Our climate is already changing and as Scotland’s environment agency, we’re at the forefront of working with partners to respond and adapt. The Water Environment Fund, including The Leven Project, is a very visible story for change and a great example of how public, private and community sector partners can successfully collaborate to improve water environments, boost flood resilience and deliver community benefits. “In Scotland’s Climate Week, it’s fitting that we hear directly from young people and community partner’s who’ve worked so hard locally and who’s future depends on the work that together we do today.”

Fife Council Leader Councillor David Ross yesterday said:

"Fife Council welcomes the Scottish Government’s new Climate Change Adaptation Plan, which marks an important step forward in the collective fight against climate change. "Much has changed since Fife Council declared a Climate Emergency in 2019 and, although we have made significant progress on a number of fronts, we are committed to helping our communities prepare for, and respond to, the effects of climate change. "The First Minister’s visit to the Restoring the River Leven project highlights the remarkable progress that can be achieved through strong partnership working, in this instance between Fife Council, SEPA, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust and local communities. "This close collaboration has also led to – and will lead to – additional benefits through the Levenmouth Connectivity Project, the Active Travel Network and River Park Routes as well as The River Park Project that sit alongside the restoration project as part of the wider Leven Programme. "Fife Council remains fully committed to leading the way in tackling climate change and we are proud to be part of initiatives that not only restore our natural environment but also build resilience for the future."

Jeremy Harris, CEO at Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, yesterday said:

“This project to restore the River Leven is a working example of different organisations coming together to deliver something that directly contributes to the outcomes laid out in the new Scottish National Adaptation Plan. The carefully considered interventions already under way will return the river to its more natural flowing state ensuring that nature connects through the Leven catchment and delivers direct benefits to the local communities. “Improved infrastructure with the river at its centre will serve the surrounding communities and enrich the lives of those who make use of it. At Fife Coast and Countryside Trust our mission is to connect environment and people and this river restoration project, running through the heart of Levenmouth, is a wonderful example of how to do just that. I look forward to seeing the natural world and local communities flourish thanks to this work for years to come.”

Background

Scottish National Adaptation Plan 2024-2029 – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)