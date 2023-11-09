Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
|Printable version
Bus Station’s outstanding impact recognised in national awards
The transformation of Whitehaven’s former Bus Station into a thriving business hub has been celebrated this week after receiving a national award for its impact.
The redevelopment of the once derelict bus station in Whitehaven has been recognised by the Institute of Economic Development (IED) at their 2023 awards, receiving the award for outstanding impact.
The IED is the UK’s leading independent professional body representing economic development and regeneration practitioners. Their annual awards recognise achievers in the public and private sectors and demonstrate the value of economic development work for local and regional communities.
The revitalised Bus Station reopened in May 2021 following an extensive £8.2m regeneration project co-funded by Sellafield Ltd and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and delivered by BEC with support from Copeland Borough Council.
Sellafield Ltd contributed £5.7m to the project, as well as expert support, as part of its social impact, multiplied (SiX) programme of community investments which seek to leverage public and private sector funding to help grow and diversify the West Cumbrian economy.
Two years on, the Bus Station is now a dynamic collaboration environment, designed for business start-ups and entrepreneurs and featuring co-working spaces, meeting rooms and a shared maker space giving access to equipment such as 3D printers and laser and vinyl cutting tools.
It is also home to the first Barclays Eagle lab outside of a major city in the north of England, helping to support and boost residents and creating 24 jobs.
Gary McKeating, Head of Development and Community, Sellafield Ltd, yesterday said:
“We’re delighted to gain further recognition for this amazing and vibrant example of how we and our partners are delivering transformational changes for our local economy.
“It underlines how more can be achieved by working in partnership and how our impacts are multiplied when we collaborate.
“The Bus Station has exceeded all of our expectations in terms of occupancy and impact, and we will continue to support the Eagle Lab through mentorship and other support programmes.”
Jamie Reed, Director of Socio Economics, NDA, yesterday said:
“We’re delighted that the Bus Station has been recognised with this prestigious award. The Bus Station is one of the impressive and successful projects in the NDA group social impact portfolio, and this development is a significant and welcome West Cumbrian success story, demonstrating the power of partnership working.
“The NDA is committed to creating environmental and societal benefits, building on our long history of providing value for the UK.
“We invest around £15 million nationally each year in enabling permanent, positive, and significant social and economic change in our communities, and investing in projects such as this will benefit the local community of Whitehaven and beyond for years to come.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/bus-stations-outstanding-impact-recognised-in-national-awards
|
|
Latest News from
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
Showing progress in how we're delivering our mission - David Davidson, NDA Reporting Manager07/11/2023 09:15:00
Blog posted by: samfrench, 06 November 2023 – Categories: Mission delivery.
NRS Dounreay wins national award06/11/2023 14:15:00
Dounreay, a division of NRS, won the Large Employer of the Year award at last night’s Engineering and Construction Training and Development Awards ceremony.
Major nuclear company rebrands as ‘Nuclear Restoration Services’31/10/2023 11:15:00
Magnox Ltd has changed its brand and from 31st October 2023 will be known as Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS).
Supporting community partners to deliver green growth24/10/2023 16:15:00
Blog posted by: Jamie Reed, 23 October 2023 – Categories: Mission delivery, Socio-economic.
Leaving a sustainable nuclear legacy23/10/2023 16:33:00
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority socio-economic funding is bringing fantastic benefits to Anglesey and Gwynedd.
Apprentices encouraged to make most of 'exciting' opportunities23/10/2023 14:15:00
Dounreay’s newly skilled workers were encouraged to make the most of opportunities and challenges as another year's apprentices completed the training programme
NDA welcomes over 90 Cumbrian students to first ever cyber competition17/10/2023 09:15:00
NDA hosts Cumbria’s first ever cyber security “Capture the Flag” competition for secondary schools.
Nuclear Decommissioning Authority launches 2024 PhD bursary call13/10/2023 14:15:00
The NDA is looking for research proposals related to nuclear decommissioning for its 2024 PhD Bursary Call.