Cabinet Secretary praises ‘incredible resilience’ during storm recovery

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, recently visited the Lido Ponty and Ynysangharad Park to see and hear about the impact of recent flooding caused by Storm Bert.

Following weather warnings for both rain and wind, Storm Bert caused significant damage and flooding to more than 600 properties across Wales.

Pontypridd was one of the hardest hit communities, with the storm affecting homes, businesses and commercial buildings commercial premises, including the Grade II listed Lido Ponty.

During the visit, the Cabinet Secretary heard about the damage to the Lido and the recovery work already completed by staff.

The Cabinet Secretary said:

The effects of Storm Bert have been devastating for our communities and my heart goes out to everyone affected. It’s clear that the dedicated staff at Lido Ponty and Ynysangharad Park have worked tirelessly to secure their sites and undertake recovery works. Their efforts have been truly commendable. Our local authorities have also demonstrated incredible resilience and I would like to thank them for their collective efforts while responding to the flooding damage. We will continue to provide support as we recover from the storm. Our priority is, and always will be, to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.

The Welsh Government is actively liaising with local authorities to assess the full extent of the damage and to coordinate recovery efforts.

The Welsh Government will fund local authorities to provide grants of £1,000 for households without insurance cover, or £500 to affected households with existing insurance cover.