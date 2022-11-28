Call for evaluators for Cloud Compute 2

Support the development of our new Cloud Compute agreement.

We are looking for a group of evaluators to support the Cloud Compute 2 (RM6292) invitation to tender (ITT) and framework development.

Cloud Compute 2 will replace Cloud Compute (RM6111) ensuring public sector organisations can fulfil their public cloud computing needs directly from cloud service providers.

Evaluators are an important part of the procurement process and, in addition to playing an important role within CCS, becoming an evaluator counts towards your corporate contribution, and is encouraged in departments across the Civil Service.

We welcome evaluators from across the whole of the public sector. If you are interested in getting involved please register your interest by emailing info@crowncommercial.gov.uk with FAO Jamie Horton, Category Manager, Cloud and Hosting Team: RM6111 evaluation in the subject line. Please let us know:

your name

email

telephone

organisation

location

availability

The estimated timelines and requirements you need are: