Call for Submissions: techUK Automated Mobility Campaign Week 2025

Submission Deadline: Friday 31 January 2025

techUK is excited to announce its upcoming Automated Mobility Campaign Week, a key opportunity to explore and highlight the transformative potential of autonomous vehicle technology in the UK. This campaign will run as part of techUK's wider campaign programme, offering techUK members the chance to share their insights and expertise on the future of Connected and Automated Mobility.

This year, we will focus on three key themes:

Day 1 – Transport Solutions: Highlighting how Automated Mobility can improve road safety, enhance user experiences, and drive sustainable transport solutions. Day 2 – Infrastructure and Industry Needs: Examining the digital, telecoms, and physical infrastructure required to support the rollout of Automated Mobility technology. Day 3 – Opportunities: Showcasing technological advancements and success stories from across the sector.

Who Can Contribute:

This opportunity is open exclusively to techUK members. We welcome contributions from all sectors of the Automated Mobility industry, including thought leaders, innovators, and experts shaping the future of CAM.

How to Contribute:

We are looking for thought leadership articles, case studies, blogs, vlogs or other content that addresses the campaign themes and resonates with key stakeholders in the Automated Mobility space.

Click here for the full press release